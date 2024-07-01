Bitcoin Price Spikes 5%, Can BTC Bulls Take Back Control?

Bitcoin value is up practically 5% and there was a transfer above $62,500. BTC is now testing the $63,500 resistance zone with a optimistic angle.

Bitcoin began an honest enhance above the $62,200 and $62,400 ranges.

The value is buying and selling above $62,500 and the 100 hourly Easy transferring common.

There was a break above a serious bearish pattern line with resistance at $61,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (knowledge feed from Kraken).

The pair would possibly battle to proceed increased above the $63,650 resistance zone.

Bitcoin Value Begins Restoration

Bitcoin value shaped a base above the $60,000 zone. BTC remained steady and was in a position to begin an honest enhance above the $61,500 resistance zone.

There was a break above a serious bearish pattern line with resistance at $61,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The bulls have been in a position to pump the worth above the $62,500 resistance. It’s up practically 5% and buying and selling close to the $63,650 resistance zone.

Bitcoin value is buying and selling above $62,500 and the 100 hourly Easy transferring common. It’s steady and nicely above the 23.6% Fib retracement stage of the upward transfer from the $59,949 swing low to the $63,675 excessive.

If there may be one other enhance, the worth might face resistance close to the $63,650 stage. The primary key resistance is close to the $64,000 stage. The following key resistance could possibly be $64,400. A transparent transfer above the $64,400 resistance would possibly begin a gradual enhance and ship the worth increased.

Within the said case, the worth might rise and take a look at the $65,500 resistance. Any extra beneficial properties would possibly ship BTC towards the $66,000 resistance within the close to time period.

Are Dips Restricted In BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to climb above the $63,650 resistance zone, it might begin a draw back correction. Fast help on the draw back is close to the $62,800 stage.

The primary main help is $61,800 and the 50% Fib retracement stage of the upward transfer from the $59,949 swing low to the $63,675 excessive. The following help is now forming close to $61,250 and the 100 hourly Easy transferring common. Any extra losses would possibly ship the worth towards the $60,500 help zone within the close to time period.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining tempo within the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Energy Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 stage.

Main Help Ranges – $62,800, adopted by $61,800.

Main Resistance Ranges – $63,650, and $64,400.