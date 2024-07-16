Bitcoin Price Prediction: Donald Trump To Speak At Largest Bitcoin Conference This Month As Investors Flock To This Learn-To-Earn Crypto For 10X Gains

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Bitcoin worth rose 2% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $57,716 as of 01:20 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that plunged 14% to $24 billion.

This comes after it was introduced that Donald Trump will converse on the the Bitcoin 2024 Convention in Nashville later this month. Trump will converse at 2 p.m. CT for half-hour on the final day of the convention, which runs from July 25-27.

Trump has in current instances pivoted to pro-Bitcoin insurance policies, and even stated he might be ”crypto president” if he beats Joe Biden in November’s elections.

DONALD TRUMP TO SPEAK AT BITCOIN 2024 CONFERENCE IN NASHVILLE pic.twitter.com/0qjyUO54VA — Dylan LeClair 🟠 (@DylanLeClair_) July 10, 2024

The information affords hope for Bitcoin’s restoration after a 15% stoop over the previous month, primarily on account of promoting strain from Bitcoin mining operators, Mt. Gox refunds, and a promoting spree by Germany.

The bears could have capitalized on the formation of the double high sample, driving the token under the $59,856 assist zone, based on information from GeckoTerminal.

Bitcoin Worth Bearish, May The Bulls Stage A Development Reversal?

The Bitcoin worth nonetheless trades under each the 50-day and 200-day Easy Transferring Averages (SMAs), which now act because the fast resistance ranges at $64,724 and $58,978 respectively.

The Relative Power Index (RSI) nonetheless trades throughout the oversold area, at the moment at 38, which reveals that the token remains to be undervalued.

If the bears proceed to capitalize on the double high sample, the value of Bitcoin could retrace additional within the coming days, more likely to drop to the following robust assist at $40,960.

Nevertheless, with the token being undervalued, traders could begin taking extra shopping for positions, which can possible immediate some shopping for strain. In such a situation, our Bitcoin worth prediction reveals that it could soar over the present resistance, focusing on the following resistance at $64,724.

In the meantime, traders are additionally shopping for into the 99Bitcoins (99BTC) presale, which has amassed over $2.3 million in funding.

Jacob Bury, a distinguished crypto analyst on YouTube, says that the 99Bitcoins token may doubtlessly surge 10X after its launch.

99Bitcoins Presale Surges Previous $2.3 Million – Finest BTC Various

Since its inception into the crypto area, 99Bitcoins has change into a pillar of crypto training. The platform has over 2 million registered customers for its programs and greater than 700,000 subscribers on its YouTube channel.

The introduction of its $99BTC token has fueled a groundbreaking learn-to-earn (L2E) mannequin. 99Bitcons goals at gamifying crypto training by permitting customers to deal with challenges and full classes to earn larger rankings and rewards via $99BTC tokens.

What’s Spatial Computing? Uncover how #Blockchain is reworking AR/VR, making immersive digital worlds extra interactive and safe. Dive deeper: https://t.co/2hlZYRFHBv#99BTC #SpatialComputing #Web3 — 99Bitcoins (@99BitcoinsHQ) April 8, 2024

99Bitcoins additionally merges with BRC-20, making it simpler for builders to construct apps on the Bitcoin Community.

Introducing $99BTC on BRC-20! 🎓 Since 2013, #99Bitcoins has been the go-to useful resource for studying about #Cryptocurrency. We’re launching a platform that permits the constructing of #dApps on high of the #Bitcoin community!💡#LearnToEarn rewards customers on the Bitcoin blockchain.🙌 — 99Bitcoins (@99BitcoinsHQ) April 30, 2024

Traders may also earn passively via the challenge’s staking mannequin, which affords a formidable 704% annual proportion yield (APY).

The $99BTC token prices $0.00113. With a worth hike coming in about 5 days, purchase quickly to lock in one of the best deal.

To hitch the presale, purchase $99BTC from the official web site right here utilizing ETH, USDT, or a financial institution card.

