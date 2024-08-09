Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Plummets 10% As Investors Turn To This Learn-To-Earn Crypto And Its 657% APY

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Bitcoin worth plunged 10% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $53,987 as of 00:44 p.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that surged 96% to $53 billion.

This comes amid a crypto crash triggered by a price hike in Japan that spooked traders, triggering the panic promoting of riskier belongings. Total, cryptocurrencies sank by about $570 billion, in response to knowledge from CoinGecko.

The sell-off witnessed within the crypto market coincides with the broader slide in equities in Asia-Pacific markets and with the U.S. Nasdaq sliding 3.4% final week into correction territory.

The inventory crash is partly tied to disappointing financial knowledge within the US, together with earnings, a weaker-than-expected jobs report, greater unemployment, and a declining manufacturing sector.

The worth of Bitcoin is now buying and selling at its lowest since February, having plummeted to under $54,000.

Bitcoin Value Goals For A Bullish Pattern Reversal

The Bitcoin worth has been on a downtrend within the final week, plunging 24%, inside a falling channel sample, in response to knowledge from GeckoTerminal. Bitcoin dropped under the channel’s decrease boundary immediately to the touch the $50,000 mark earlier than rebounding to the present worth.

Main BTC indicators present that the worth of Bitcoin is presently on a bearish pattern, with the token buying and selling under each the 50-day and 200-day Easy Transferring Averages (SMAs). The SMAs now act because the fast resistance zone at $60,394 and $65,159.

Furthermore, the Relative Energy Index (RSI) has dropped under the 30-oversold degree on the 1-hour chart, presently buying and selling at 19. This means that sellers have an higher hand, with the asset now being undervalued.

If the bearish stance continues, the worth of Bitcoin may drop additional to the $49,000 assist degree.

Conversely, the bulls may use this chance of the asset being undervalued to begin shopping for, which may push BTC up, breaching the $60,394 and $65,159 resistance zones. On this situation, the bulls may very well be focusing on costs above the $67,000 resistance degree.

BTCUSD Chart Evaluation Supply: GeckoTerminal.com

