Bitcoin Price Prediction: As US Government Moves $2 Billion Silk Road BTC Despite Donald Trump Pledge, Traders Rush To 99BTC For ”Easy” 100x Gains

The Bitcoin worth tumbled 4% within the final 24 hours to commerce for $66,716 as of 00:14 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that soared 87%.

The BTC worth falls adopted stories that the US Authorities moved $2 billion price of BTC to a brand new tackle.

Information from blockchain evaluation platform Arkham Intelligence revealed the transaction. It tracked the 29,800 Bitcoin tokens from a authorities pockets that saved the Bitcoin seized from the shuttered darkish net market Silk Highway in 2022 to an unknown pockets tackle on July 29.

Prefer it occurred with the German authorities, such transactions have a tendency to show heads, amid considerations of a potential sell-off.

BREAKING: The US. Authorities simply moved $2B of Bitcoin to a brand new tackle: bc1qsl993y04xnq4fyhmrt6cnmctgjjv9ukdvrk0cd pic.twitter.com/JQvjKIuRNn — Arkham (@ArkhamIntel) July 29, 2024

It comes solely days after the Bitcoin 2024 Convention, the place former US president Donald Trump pledged by no means to promote any of the US authorities’s Bitcoin.

He dedicated to create a “strategic nationwide BTC stockpile” if reelected. Apart from Trump’s remarks, Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis additionally declared the introduction of laws to make Bitcoin a strategic reserve asset of the US.

We now have a invoice to determine america Bitcoin Reserve, saved in a Digital Fort Knox. pic.twitter.com/0RphRTpmk4 — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) July 28, 2024

Trump supporters wasted no time lambasting the Biden authorities, with Tyler Winklevoss sarcastically calling the event a ”nice look and nice technique to reset with our trade.”

On Saturday, @realDonaldTrump pledged to by no means promote any of the US authorities’s bitcoin. Two days later, the Biden-Harris Administration strikes $2 billion of Silk Highway bitcoin. Nice look and nice technique to reset with our trade. 🤡 — Tyler Winklevoss (@tyler) July 29, 2024

Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz additionally commented on the transaction, calling it a “tone deaf” transfer by the Democratic authorities.

Tone deaf anybody??? Transferring Silk Highway BTC two days after Trumps pledge to not transfer them is simply dumb!!!! — Mike Novogratz (@novogratz) July 29, 2024

Nonetheless, some say it could be associated to a July 1 settlement between the US Marshalls Service and crypto change Coinbase. Based on a Coinbase report, the 2 events signed a deal, the place Coinbase would “safeguard” US Authorities crypto belongings.

You guys freak out any time massive cash transfer. Keep in mind that US Marshall’s *simply* signed with Coinbase Prime to begin custody of presidency held digital belongings? https://t.co/wwxoFepggH pic.twitter.com/WlroZvrblm — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) July 29, 2024

The Bitcoin worth retains its bullish stance, with one dealer anticipating a golden cross sample on the 12-hour timeframe. A golden cross is a technical evaluation chart sample that happens when a short-term transferring common crosses above a long-term transferring common.

The sample means that the general pattern is shifting to the upside and should point out a possible enhance within the worth of the cryptocurrency. Merchants usually see this as a sign to purchase or maintain onto their positions.

$BTC golden cross approaching 🔥 The final time it occurred, $BTC pumped 174% in simply 4 months You are not bullish sufficient!👀 pic.twitter.com/47ozJIdfQF — Elja (@Eljaboom) July 29, 2024

Maybe, one catalyst that might assist activate this chart sample is the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assembly and press convention by Fed chair Jerome Powell.

The FOMC’s choices are vital as they immediately affect financial circumstances, inflation charges, and financial insurance policies. As such, traders throughout all markets, together with within the crypto sector, extremely anticipate this assembly.

𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐤 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 #FOMC assembly is occurring on Wednesday.



At the moment the likelihood of no price hike in July is nearly 96%.



However issues will get fascinating in September, as proper now there is a 90% likelihood of a price lower in September. pic.twitter.com/XjP9xczYEu — Aaron Crypto (@Satoshicrypto0) July 29, 2024

Larger rates of interest make borrowing costly, which negatively impacts risk-on belongings. It’s because merchants use leverage for positive aspects in risk-on belongings like crypto.

Based on former Goldman Sachs government Raoul Pal, the confluence of a weaker US greenback, a wholesome correction on the Nasdaq, and US elections might catapult the Bitcoin worth to a brand new all-time excessive amid a “macro summer season.”

This confluence of occasions possibly take slightly extra time to play out, or might occur with the FOMC. Who is aware of… however good instances lie forward. Get pleasure from Macro Summer time. — Raoul Pal (@RaoulGMI) July 29, 2024

Bitcoin Value Prediction Amid Considerations Over US Authorities BTC Transaction

The Bitcoin worth is buying and selling with a bullish bias after finishing a V-shaped restoration. Nonetheless, the pioneer crypto confronted a rejection from the $68,346 degree. Regardless of the pullback, the percentages proceed to favor the upside.

Trying on the Relative Power Index (RSI), which continues to carry above the imply degree of fifty, the bulls stay at play. Equally, the Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) is in constructive territory, accentuating the bullish thesis.

Accordingly, the correction might present a very good entry for late bulls because the Bitcoin worth continues to carry above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement degree of $65,445.

A bounce atop this assist degree might set the tempo for a transfer north towards the $68,346 resistance degree. In a extremely bullish case, the positive aspects might ship the pioneer cryptocurrency ascend to reclaim the $73,036 threshold.

GeckoTerminal: BTC/USD 1-day chart

Conversely, if the downtrend continues, the Bitcoin worth might slip beneath the $65,445 degree. Nonetheless, solely a candlestick shut beneath $53,165 would invalidate the bullish thesis.

In the meantime, information in accordance with on-chain aggregator IntoTheBlock’s World In/Out of the Cash metric exhibits that the world between $66,738 and $69,725 affords sturdy resistance for the Bitcoin worth. Inside this vary, 2.7 million addresses maintain 1.58 million BTC purchased at a mean worth of $68,082.

Bitcoin GIOM, Supply: IntoTheBlock

The information additionally exhibits that at present costs, 80.86% of Bitcoin holders are sitting on unrealized revenue. That is in opposition to the ten.33% of holders sitting on unrealized losses, and eight.81% which can be breaking even.

