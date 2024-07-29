Bitcoin Price Prediction As Kamala Harris Mulls Bitcoin 2024 In Nashville, Mt. Gox Transfers $2.47B BTC, And The 99BTC ICO Offers Last Chance To Buy

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Bitcoin value is down 0.75% within the final 24 hours to commerce for $65,963 as of 03:15 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that plunged 23%.

It comes forward of one of many largest annual occasions in crypto, the Bitcoin 2024 Convention, which is about to start on Thursday, July 25, in Nashville, Tennessee. In response to stories, US Vice President and de facto Democratic ticket nominee Kamala Harris could attend the convention.

🚨JUST IN: KAMALA HARRIS CAMPAIGN IN TALKS TO POTENTIALLY SPEAK AT BITCOIN 2024 CONFERENCE pic.twitter.com/99BF24ZE2P — Blockchain Day by day (@blckchaindaily) July 23, 2024

David Bailey, CEO of Bitcoin Journal and one of many organizers of The Bitcoin Convention, confirmed discussions with Harris about an look at Bitcoin 2024.

We’re in talks with Kamala Harris marketing campaign for her to talk on the convention. Can be very savvy of her to reset the democrat positioning on the quickest rising voter block within the nation. They’re making up their minds in the present day. — David Bailey🇵🇷 $0.65mm/btc is the ground (@DavidFBailey) July 23, 2024

If she does converse, she shall be becoming a member of Republican ticket nominee Donald Trump who’s confirmed among the many headline audio system on the occasion. There may be hypothesis that Trump would possibly announce plans to make use of BTC as a digital reserve within the US.

What if Kamala Harris declares the ‘#Bitcoin Strategic Reserve’ earlier than Trump? pic.twitter.com/nTypZE2Lrx — Dennis Porter (@Dennis_Porter_) July 23, 2024

Elsewhere, defunct crypto change Mt.Gox can be making headlines after good cash on-chain device Lookonchain revealed a $2.47 billion transaction on Wednesday morning, July 24.

That is amid ongoing repayments following its collapse 10 years in the past when BTC was price round $100. Collectors are additionally confirming receipts. Kraken is among the many exchanges chosen by the Trustee to facilitate the investigation and return of consumer funds.

These developments spotlight the rising adoption of Bitcoin and crypto generally, a story that’s taking middle stage in US politics.

In the meantime, a CoinGecko report says that the fourth Bitcoin halving didn’t have any notable influence on the Bitcoin value.

CoinGecko 2024 Q2 Crypto Business Report is now LIVE 📊 After practically breaching all-time highs in 2024 Q1, the whole crypto market cap returned a few of these positive factors in Q2, dropping 14.4%, closing at $2.43T in June. Listed below are 7 key highlights you should not miss ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/A8zz42RtGo — CoinGecko (@coingecko) July 16, 2024

Bitcoin Worth Prediction

The Bitcoin value is treading with a bullish bias regardless of the minor correction. It’s consolidating inside an ascending parallel channel. It has additionally escaped the Fibonacci Golden Zone however dangers falling again into the bracket amid waning investor conviction.

If it slips under the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement degree of $65,772, it may prolong the autumn. However, the chart suggests a attainable bounce, which suggests the aforementioned degree might be a superb entry for late bulls.

The probabilities of a bounce come because the Relative Power Index (RSI) nonetheless holds above the imply degree of fifty. This, coupled with the bullish outlook within the Shifting Common Convergence Divergence (MACD), will increase the percentages of a restoration.

Particularly, the MACD is in optimistic territory, holding effectively above the sign line (orange band). Its histograms are additionally flashing inexperienced, proof of bullish sentiment out there. However, whereas a restoration appears imminent, the uptrend and attainable new all-time excessive will solely be confirmed upon a break and shut above the availability zone between $71,113 and $72,747.

GeckoTerminal: BTC/USD 1-day chart

Alternatively, if the $65,772 degree is breached, the Bitcoin value may fall. Subsequently, key ranges to look at can be $63,369 and $60,965, with the latter being extra essential as a breakdown would set off panic promoting.

For the big-picture bullish outlook to be invalidated, nevertheless, the Bitcoin value should break and shut under the $54,000 threshold.

In the meantime, because the Bitcoin value flatlines quickly, distinguished crypto YouTuber Jacob Bury says that the 99Bitcoins (99BTC) presale may probably surge 10X after its launch.

Promising Different To Bitcoin

99Bitcoins is an academic platform with over 2 million registered customers for its programs and greater than 705K subscribers on its YouTube channel. Since its inception into the crypto area, 99Bitcoins has grow to be a pillar of crypto schooling.

Revolutionizing #Learn2Earn! 📘 🎓 Why It’s the Future: With the $99BTC Token, you’ll be able to earn rewards just by increasing your #Cryptocurrency information. The Numbers: 🔢 – 79 hours of Programs

– 709K Followers

– 2.85M Subscribers Have a look: https://t.co/NXD7DAamqr#Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/rtBrEJjaZA — 99Bitcoins (@99BitcoinsHQ) May 5, 2024

The introduction of its $99BTC token has fueled a groundbreaking learn-to-earn (L2E) mannequin. 99Bitcons will gamify crypto schooling by permitting customers to deal with challenges and full classes to earn greater rankings and rewards by means of $99BTC tokens.

The challenge additionally merges with BRC-20, making it simpler for builders to construct apps on the Bitcoin Community.

Introducing $99BTC on BRC-20! 🎓 Since 2013, #99Bitcoins has been the go-to useful resource for studying about #Cryptocurrency. We’re launching a platform that allows the constructing of #dApps on high of the #Bitcoin community!💡#LearnToEarn rewards customers on the Bitcoin blockchain.🙌 — 99Bitcoins (@99BitcoinsHQ) April 30, 2024

Traders can even earn passively by means of the challenge’s staking mannequin, which gives a powerful 684% annual proportion yield (APY).

🔥 Our #Presale is sort of over! 🔥 Safe your $99BTC tokens now earlier than the ultimate value improve! 👀 The presale ends on the sixth of August at 2 PM UTC. Don’t miss out! 🗓️ #99Bitcoins #BTC #Crypto pic.twitter.com/ggU70617jT — 99Bitcoins (@99BitcoinsHQ) July 23, 2024

The challenge has already amassed over $2.5 million in funds raised and is now providing a final probability to purchase with the presale set to shut on August 6.

The $99BTC token prices $0.00115. With the presale nearing its finish, purchase now to lock in the very best deal.

Go to and purchase 99Bitcoins tokens right here.

Additionally Learn:

99Bitcoins (99BTC) – New Study To Earn Token Audited By Strong Proof

Established Model – Based In 2013

Free Airdrop – Win A Share Of $99,999

Study To Earn – Get Paid To Full Buying and selling Programs

700,000+ YouTube Neighborhood

