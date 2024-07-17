Bitcoin Price Prediction As JPMorgan Predicts Crypto Market Rebound In August And Investors Flock To This Learn-To-Earn Crypto With A 703% APY

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Bitcoin worth tumbled nearly 2% within the final 24 hours to commerce for $56,661 as of 00:15 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that surged 12% amid ongoing revenue reserving.

The BTC fall comes regardless of funding financial institution JPMorgan saying that Bitcoin and the broader crypto markets are set to rebound subsequent month.

JUST IN: JP Morgan says #Bitcoin and crypto markets to rebound in August. pic.twitter.com/HwnWoY0G8i — Radar🚨 (@RadarHits) July 11, 2024

Nevertheless, bearish sentiment continues to prevail within the BTC market amid elevated concern ranges. In keeping with the Concern and Greed Index, the market is exhibiting excessive concern ranges.

Bitcoin Concern and Greed Index is 25 — Concern

Present worth: $57,345 pic.twitter.com/efreWqUJz4 — Bitcoin Concern and Greed Index (@BitcoinFear) July 12, 2024

In the meantime, Rekt Capital, a preferred analyst account on X, observes that the Bitcoin worth solely wants to maneuver an additional 3.5% north to place itself for a weekly candle shut above $60,600 to reclaim the vary low.

#BTC Bitcoin solely must rally an additional +3.5% to the upside to place itself for a Weekly Candle Shut above $60600 to reclaim the Vary Low Bitcoin must reclaim this Re-Accumulation Vary$BTC #Crypto #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/B8gwvCAyfd — Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) July 11, 2024

One other analyst, Arsen, says the Bitcoin worth might rebound to $330,000 within the present bull cycle. He ascribes this forecast to good cash, which is comprised of institutional buyers, market specialists, and different monetary professionals who’ve amassed BTC through the current dip.

Whilst you’re being scared, good cash is doubling down. That’s as a result of this dip is nothing new. As you may see, Bitcoin goes to a brand new all-time-high each 4 years: 2012: Bitcoin goes from $12 to $1000 = ~9,000% enhance

2016: Bitcoin goes from $650 to $19K = ~3,000% enhance… pic.twitter.com/gxHsEwzLBs — Arsen | Bitcoin Remedy 📧 (@satoshibaggins) July 10, 2024

Bitcoin Value Prediction

The Bitcoin worth is buying and selling with a bearish bias recording decrease highs because it stays confined inside a descending parallel channel. Probabilities of an extra draw back are excessive because the Relative Power Index (RSI) continues to interrupt down with greater lows.

Equally, the Shifting Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) is in destructive territory and has crossed beneath the sign line (orange band), suggesting a prevailing bearish sentiment.

With this outlook, the Bitcoin worth might drop, slipping beneath the centerline of the channel. In a dire case, the pioneer cryptocurrency might lengthen the autumn to the help confluence between the underside of the market vary and the decrease boundary of the channel at $53,108.

The spikes of the quantity profile intensify the bearish thesis, pointing to a frothing promoting urge for food within the BTC market.

GeckoTerminal: BTC/USD 4-hour chart

Then again, if the bulls seize the chance to get better the market, the Bitcoin worth might get better. Nonetheless, solely a candlestick shut above the 50% Fibonacci placeholder of $62,479 would render BTC engaging to purchase.

Extra importantly, the bearish thesis will solely be invalidated after the Bitcoin worth breaks and closes above the $71,850 degree. This threshold was final examined on June 7.

In the meantime, buyers are flocking to 99Bitcoins (99BTC), the most recent Bitcoin by-product token that crypto YouTuber Right this moment Dealer says has ”enormous potential.”

Promising Different To Bitcoin

99Bitcoins is a undertaking designed to reward people for studying about cryptocurrency. To this finish, this long-established academic platform has pioneered a brand new Be taught-to-Earn (L2E) rewards mannequin, integrating with BRC-20 to pioneer the L2E mannequin on the Bitcoin blockchain.

The undertaking boasts the best-in-class academic assets and visible studying programs for crypto rookies. And it incentivizes studying via a singular mixture of gamification and a leaderboard reward system. With this, customers really feel like their studying is producing tangible advantages.

$99BTC additionally permits token holders to earn passive earnings by way of a staking yield of 703% yearly. Up to now, upwards of 1.549 billion 99BTC tokens have been staked.

Presale gross sales have handed the $2.393 million mark.

🎉 Milestone alert! 🎉 We now have now raised over $2.3 MILLION in our $99BTC presale! 🚀 Do not miss your probability to get in early. 👀 Be part of the #Presale now!

👉 https://t.co/NXD7DAaUfZ#99Bitcoins #BTC #Crypto #L2E pic.twitter.com/mA1rKiGuE8 — 99Bitcoins (@99BitcoinsHQ) July 5, 2024

Traders should buy the 99BTC token for $0.00113. With a worth hike coming in about 4 days, buyers can purchase earlier than then to safe the perfect deal.

Go to and purchase 99Bitcoins right here.

