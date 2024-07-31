Bitcoin Price Eyes Fresh Gains: Can BTC Climb Again?

Bitcoin value prolonged losses and examined the $65,500 assist zone. BTC is now consolidating and may intention for a contemporary enhance if it clears $66,500.
- Bitcoin examined the $65,500 degree and is making an attempt a restoration wave.
- The value is buying and selling under $68,000 and the 100 hourly Easy shifting common.
- There’s a connecting bearish development line forming with resistance at $66,400 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (information feed from Kraken).
- The pair may begin a contemporary enhance if it clears the $66,500 resistance zone.
Bitcoin Worth Revisits Assist
Bitcoin value prolonged losses under the $66,500 assist zone. BTC even spiked under the $66,000 and $65,500 ranges. A low is fashioned close to $65,337 and the value is now consolidating losses.
It recovered above the $66,000 degree and examined the 23.6% Fib retracement degree of the downward transfer from the $69,985 swing excessive to the $65,337 low. Nevertheless, the value is now struggling to clear the $66,500 resistance zone. There may be additionally a connecting bearish development line forming with resistance at $66,400 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Bitcoin value is buying and selling under $68,000 and the 100 hourly Easy shifting common. On the upside, the value may face resistance close to the $66,400 degree. The primary key resistance is close to the $66,500 degree.
A transparent transfer above the $66,500 resistance may ship the value additional increased within the coming periods. The following key resistance may very well be $67,650 or the 50% Fib retracement degree of the downward transfer from the $69,985 swing excessive to the $65,337 low.
The following main hurdle sits at $68,200. A detailed above the $68,200 resistance may spark bullish strikes. Within the said case, the value may rise and check the $70,000 resistance.
One other Decline In BTC?
If Bitcoin fails to get better above the $66,500 resistance zone, it may begin one other decline. Fast assist on the draw back is close to the $66,000 degree.
The primary main assist is $65,350. The following assist is now close to $65,000. Any extra losses may ship the value towards the $63,500 assist zone within the close to time period.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now dropping tempo within the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Energy Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now under the 50 degree.
Main Assist Ranges – $66,000, adopted by $65,350.
Main Resistance Ranges – $66,500, and $67,650.