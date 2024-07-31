Bitcoin Price Eyes Fresh Gains: Can BTC Climb Again?

Bitcoin value prolonged losses and examined the $65,500 assist zone. BTC is now consolidating and may intention for a contemporary enhance if it clears $66,500.

Bitcoin examined the $65,500 degree and is making an attempt a restoration wave.

The value is buying and selling under $68,000 and the 100 hourly Easy shifting common.

There’s a connecting bearish development line forming with resistance at $66,400 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (information feed from Kraken).

The pair may begin a contemporary enhance if it clears the $66,500 resistance zone.

Bitcoin Worth Revisits Assist

Bitcoin value prolonged losses under the $66,500 assist zone. BTC even spiked under the $66,000 and $65,500 ranges. A low is fashioned close to $65,337 and the value is now consolidating losses.

It recovered above the $66,000 degree and examined the 23.6% Fib retracement degree of the downward transfer from the $69,985 swing excessive to the $65,337 low. Nevertheless, the value is now struggling to clear the $66,500 resistance zone. There may be additionally a connecting bearish development line forming with resistance at $66,400 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

Bitcoin value is buying and selling under $68,000 and the 100 hourly Easy shifting common. On the upside, the value may face resistance close to the $66,400 degree. The primary key resistance is close to the $66,500 degree.

A transparent transfer above the $66,500 resistance may ship the value additional increased within the coming periods. The following key resistance may very well be $67,650 or the 50% Fib retracement degree of the downward transfer from the $69,985 swing excessive to the $65,337 low.

The following main hurdle sits at $68,200. A detailed above the $68,200 resistance may spark bullish strikes. Within the said case, the value may rise and check the $70,000 resistance.

One other Decline In BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to get better above the $66,500 resistance zone, it may begin one other decline. Fast assist on the draw back is close to the $66,000 degree.

The primary main assist is $65,350. The following assist is now close to $65,000. Any extra losses may ship the value towards the $63,500 assist zone within the close to time period.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now dropping tempo within the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Energy Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now under the 50 degree.

Main Assist Ranges – $66,000, adopted by $65,350.

Main Resistance Ranges – $66,500, and $67,650.