Bitcoin Price Eyes Additional Upsides: Will The Recovery Persist?

Bitcoin worth is consolidating close to the $57,500 zone. BTC may acquire bullish momentum if it clears the $58,000 resistance zone within the close to time period.

Bitcoin began a restoration wave above the $55,500 and $56,500 ranges.

The value is buying and selling above $57,000 and the 100 hourly Easy transferring common.

There was a break above a key bearish pattern line with resistance at $56,850 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (information feed from Kraken).

The pair would possibly battle to clear the $58,250 resistance zone.

Bitcoin Worth May Proceed Greater

Bitcoin worth began a restoration wave above the $53,500 resistance zone. BTC was in a position to clear the $55,500 and $56,500 resistance ranges to maneuver right into a short-term optimistic zone.

There was a transfer above the 61.8% Fib retracement stage of the important thing drop from the $61,040 swing excessive to the $49,110 swing low. Apart from, there was a break above a key bearish pattern line with resistance at $56,850 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

The bulls at the moment are trying extra upsides above $57,500. Bitcoin worth is now buying and selling above $57,000 and the 100 hourly Easy transferring common. On the upside, the worth may face resistance close to the $58,250 stage. It’s near the 76.4% Fib retracement stage of the important thing drop from the $61,040 swing excessive to the $49,110 swing low.

The primary key resistance is close to the $58,800 stage. A transparent transfer above the $58,800 resistance would possibly ship the worth additional larger within the coming periods. The subsequent key resistance could possibly be $59,500. The subsequent main hurdle sits at $60,000. An in depth above the $60,000 resistance would possibly spark bullish strikes. Within the said case, the worth may rise and take a look at the $62,000 resistance.

One other Decline In BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to get better above the $58,250 resistance zone, it may begin one other decline. Speedy help on the draw back is close to the $56,400 stage and the 100 hourly SMA.

The primary main help is $54,500. The subsequent help is now close to $53,500. Any extra losses would possibly ship the worth towards the $52,000 help zone within the close to time period.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining tempo within the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Power Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 stage.

Main Help Ranges – $56,400, adopted by $54,500.

Main Resistance Ranges – $58,250, and $58,800.