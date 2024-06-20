Bitcoin Price Could Attempt to Recover Lost Ground But Faces Many Hurdles

Bitcoin worth is consolidating above the $64,000 stage. BTC might attempt to observe Ethereum and get better if it manages to clear the $65,650 resistance zone.

Bitcoin began a minor restoration wave above the $65,000 stage.

The worth is buying and selling under $65,500 and the 100 hourly Easy transferring common.

There’s a short-term contracting triangle forming with resistance at $65,400 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (information feed from Kraken).

The pair might begin a restoration wave if it clears the $65,400 and $65,650 resistance ranges.

Bitcoin Worth Faces Resistance

Bitcoin worth prolonged its losses and traded under the $65,000 stage. BTC even examined the $64,000 zone. A low was fashioned at $64,050 and the worth is now correcting losses.

There was a minor restoration above the $64,500 stage. The worth climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement stage of the current drop from the $67,255 swing excessive to the $64,050 low. Nevertheless, the bears are nonetheless energetic close to the $65,500 zone.

Bitcoin is now buying and selling under $65,500 and the 100 hourly Easy transferring common. There may be additionally a short-term contracting triangle forming with resistance at $65,400 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

On the upside, the worth is going through resistance close to the $65,400 stage and the triangle pattern line. The primary main resistance might be $65,650 or the 50% Fib retracement stage of the current drop from the $67,255 swing excessive to the $64,050 low. The subsequent key resistance might be $66,000.

A transparent transfer above the $66,000 resistance would possibly begin a gradual improve and ship the worth larger. Within the acknowledged case, the worth might rise and check the $66,550 resistance. Any extra good points would possibly ship BTC towards the $67,500 resistance within the close to time period.

One other Decline In BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to climb above the $65,650 resistance zone, it might begin one other decline. Fast help on the draw back is close to the $64,850 stage.

The primary main help is $64,400. The subsequent help is now forming close to $64,000. Any extra losses would possibly ship the worth towards the $63,200 help zone within the close to time period.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now shedding tempo within the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Energy Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 stage.

Main Help Ranges – $64,400, adopted by $64,000.

Main Resistance Ranges – $65,400, and $65,650.