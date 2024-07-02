Bitcoin Price Challenge: Can It Break Through and Resume Climbing?

Bitcoin value recovered and examined the $63,650 resistance zone. BTC is now consolidating beneficial properties and may make one other try and surpass $63,650.

Bitcoin began an honest improve above the $62,500 and $63,000 ranges.

The value is buying and selling above $62,250 and the 100 hourly Easy transferring common.

There’s a connecting bullish pattern line forming with help at $62,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (knowledge feed from Kraken).

The pair may achieve bullish momentum if it clears the $63,650 resistance zone.

Bitcoin Worth Holds Floor

Bitcoin value began an honest upward transfer above the $61,200 zone. BTC was in a position to clear the $62,000 and $63,000 resistance ranges to maneuver right into a short-term constructive zone.

Nonetheless, the bears took a stand close to the $63,650 zone. A excessive was fashioned at $63,798 and the value lately corrected some beneficial properties. There was a transfer beneath the $63,200 stage. The value examined the 23.6% Fib retracement stage of the upward transfer from the $59,950 swing low to the $63,798 excessive.

Bitcoin value is now buying and selling above $62,250 and the 100 hourly Easy transferring common. There’s additionally a connecting bullish pattern line forming with help at $62,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

If there’s one other improve, the value might face resistance close to the $63,250 stage. The primary key resistance is close to the $63,650 stage. The following key resistance might be $64,000. A transparent transfer above the $64,000 resistance may begin a gentle improve and ship the value larger.

Within the acknowledged case, the value might rise and take a look at the $65,000 resistance. Any extra beneficial properties may ship BTC towards the $66,500 resistance within the close to time period.

Are Dips Supported In BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to climb above the $63,650 resistance zone, it might slowly transfer down. Speedy help on the draw back is close to the $62,800 stage and the pattern line.

The primary main help is $62,200. The following help is now forming close to $61,800 and the 100 hourly Easy transferring common. It’s near the 50% Fib retracement stage of the upward transfer from the $59,950 swing low to the $63,798 excessive. Any extra losses may ship the value towards the $60,500 help zone within the close to time period.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now dropping tempo within the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Energy Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 stage.

Main Assist Ranges – $62,800, adopted by $61,800.

Main Resistance Ranges – $63,650, and $64,000.