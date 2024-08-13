Bitcoin Pioneer Chun Wang to Command SpaceX’s First Mission Over Earth’s Polar Regions

Chun Wang, the co-founder of Bitcoin mining pool f2pool and a widely known determine within the Bitcoin neighborhood, is ready to command SpaceX’s first human spaceflight mission to discover Earth’s polar areas from orbit. Wang, who started mining Bitcoin again in 2011, stated he has been eagerly making ready for this mission for the previous 2.5 years and has been concerned in each side of the mission, from the preliminary proposal and planning to the trajectory design and crew choice.

“Named in honor of the ship that helped explorers first attain Earth’s Arctic and Antarctic areas, Fram2 will probably be commanded by Chun Wang, an entrepreneur and adventurer from Malta,” SpaceX introduced. “Wang goals to make use of the mission to focus on the crew’s explorational spirit, carry a way of marvel and curiosity to the bigger public, and spotlight how know-how can assist push the boundaries of exploration of Earth and thru the mission’s analysis.”

Fram2 will turn out to be the primary human spaceflight mission to fly over and discover the Earth’s polar areas from orbit. Study extra in regards to the @framonauts mission right here → https://t.co/3InB5ybsIx pic.twitter.com/rZ2PCw0GlX — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 12, 2024

“This mission represents a brand new chapter in area exploration,” stated Wang. “I’ve learn many sci-fi tales in regards to the first human missions to Mars, normally led by NASA or some fictional authorities. Not often does anybody dare to think about such a mission could also be carried out privately. However now, I more and more consider that sometime we’ll attain Mars — and it might be an individual, or an organization, not a nation, who will get there.”

Please permit me to cite Steve Jobs’s unique iPhone announcement in 2007: “This can be a day I’ve been trying ahead to for two-and-a-half years. Each occasionally, a revolutionary product comes alongside that modifications all the pieces.” Sure, I’ve been trying ahead to this mission… — Chun (@satofishi) August 13, 2024

Becoming a member of Wang on this mission is a global staff of adventurers, together with Norway’s Jannicke Mikkelsen, Australia’s Eric Philips, and Germany’s Rabea Rogge. Over the course of three to five days, the crew will observe the polar areas from Dragon’s cupola at an altitude of 425 to 450 km. They may research phenomena corresponding to auroras and weird mild emissions, often known as STEVE (Robust Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement), and conduct quite a lot of analysis to higher perceive the results of spaceflight on the human physique, to achieve insights into area physics and atmospheric science.