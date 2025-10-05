Bitcoin ETFs Just Pulled $2.25B in 4 Days — Here Are the Top 3 Leaders

Bitcoin ETFs have recorded four straight days of inflows totaling $2.25 billion, with BlackRock, Fidelity, and ARK & 21Shares emerging as the top performers.

Key Takeaways:

Bitcoin ETFs pulled in $2.25 billion over four days, led by BlackRock, Fidelity, and ARK & 21Shares.

IBIT topped the latest session with $466.55 million in inflows, as Bitcoin reclaimed $120,000.

ETF momentum signals accelerating institutional demand at the start of historically bullish “Uptober.”

Inflows for the latest trading session alone reached $627.24 million as institutional capital continues to pour in, following Bitcoin’s climb above $120,000, according to SoSoValue.

BlackRock’s IBIT led the session with $466.55 million in net inflow, pushing its cumulative total to $61.84 billion.

Fidelity’s FBTC followed with $89.62 million, while ARK and 21Shares’ ARKB brought in $45.18 million.

The surge in flows reflects renewed institutional confidence as spot Bitcoin ETFs regain momentum following weeks of market consolidation.

The rally in ETF activity coincides with Bitcoin’s price rebound, which saw the asset hit an intraday high of $120,550 before pulling back slightly to $119,912 at the time of writing.

Technical indicators remain bullish, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holding at 64.38 and the MACD histogram widening, both suggesting continued upward pressure.

A confirmed breakout above $120,550 could pave the way toward $123,000, while near-term support sits around $117,000.

ETF market data shows that BlackRock’s IBIT, listed on NASDAQ, now manages $93.95 billion in assets with 62.25 million shares traded on the day.

Fidelity’s FBTC, trading on CBOE, holds $24.91 billion in net assets, while ARKB, also on CBOE, manages $5.43 billion. All three funds closed the day with gains near or above 2.9%.

Ethereum ETFs also attracted investor attention, posting $1.06 billion in inflows over the same four-day period.

However, their daily figures still lag behind their Bitcoin counterparts, underscoring BTC’s dominant position in the current rally.

The strong ETF inflows suggest that institutional demand is not only returning but accelerating, boosted by the start of October, a month historically known for bullish momentum in crypto markets.

With $161.03 billion now locked in Bitcoin ETFs, representing 6.7% of Bitcoin’s total market cap, market watchers are closely eyeing whether this surge keeps momentum.

Data from HODL15Capital shows bitcoin ETPs now hold more than 1.47 million BTC, or about 7% of the capped supply, with U.S. ETFs accounting for 1.29 million BTC.