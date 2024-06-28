Bitcoin Bulls Beware: ‘Bears Are Still In Control,’ Says Top Analyst

Meet Samuel Edyme, Nickname – HIM-buktu. A web3 content material author, journalist, and aspiring dealer, Edyme is as versatile as they arrive. With a knack for phrases and a nostril for tendencies, he has penned items for quite a few trade participant, together with AMBCrypto, Blockchain.Information, and Blockchain Reporter, amongst others.

Edyme’s foray into the crypto universe is nothing in need of cinematic. His journey started not with a triumphant funding, however with a rip-off. Sure, a Ponzi scheme that used crypto as fee roped him in. Moderately than retreating, he emerged wiser and extra decided, channeling his expertise into over three years of insightful market evaluation.

Earlier than turning into the voice of purpose within the crypto house, Edyme was the quintessential crypto degen. He aped into something that promised a fast buck, something ape-able, studying the ropes the onerous means. These hands-on expertise via main market occasions—just like the Terra Luna crash, the wave of bankruptcies in crypto corporations, the infamous FTX collapse, and even CZ’s arrest—has honed his eager sense of market dynamics.

When he isn’t crafting partaking crypto content material, you’ll discover Edyme backtesting charts, finding out each foreign exchange and artificial indices. His dedication to mastering the artwork of buying and selling is as relentless as his pursuit of the subsequent huge story. Away from his screens, he could be discovered within the health club, airpods in, figuring out and listening to his favourite artist, NF. Or perhaps he’s catching some Z’s or scrolling via Elon Musk’s very personal X platform—(oops, one other display screen exercise, my dangerous…)

Properly, being an introvert, Edyme thrives within the digital realm, preferring on-line interplay over offline encounters—(don’t decide, that’s simply how he’s constructed). His dedication is kind of unwavering to be trustworthy, and he embodies the philosophy of steady enchancment, or “kaizen,” striving to be 1% higher day-after-day. His mantras, “God is aware of greatest” and “Every part remains to be on observe,” replicate his resilient outlook and the way he lives his life.

In a nutshell, Samuel Edyme was born environment friendly, pushed by ambition, and maybe a contact fierce. He’s neither creative nor unrealistic, and definitely not chauvinistic. Consider him as Bruce Willis in a practice wreck—unflappable. Edyme is like buying and selling in your automotive for a jet—daring. He’s the man who’d ask his boss for a pay lower simply to show some extent—(uhhh…). He’s like watching your child take his first steps. Think about Invoice Gates scuffling with lease—okay, perhaps that’s a stretch, however you get the thought, yeah. Unbelievable? Sure. Inconceivable? Maybe.

Edyme sees himself as a reasonably cheap man, albeit a bit cussed. Regular to you is to not him. He isn’t the one to take the simple highway, and why would he? That’s simply not the best way he roll. He has these favourite lyrics from NF’s “Clouds” that resonate deeply with him: “What you suppose’s in all probability unfeasible, I’ve achieved already a hundredfold.”

PS—Edyme is HIM. HIM-buktu. Him-mulation. Him-Kardashian. Himon and Pumba. He even had his DNA examined, and guess what? He’s 100% Him-alayan. Screw it, he ate the opp.