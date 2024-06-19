Bitcoin Battles $64,515 Support Level, Can It Hold or Will Bears Prevail?

My identify is Godspower Owie, and I used to be born and introduced up in Edo State, Nigeria. I grew up with my three siblings who’ve all the time been my idols and mentors, serving to me to develop and perceive the lifestyle.

My mother and father are actually the spine of my story. They’ve all the time supported me in good and dangerous occasions and by no means for as soon as left my aspect each time I really feel misplaced on this world. Actually, having such wonderful mother and father makes you’re feeling secure and safe, and I received’t commerce them for anything on this world.

I used to be uncovered to the cryptocurrency world 3 years in the past and received so inquisitive about realizing a lot about it. It began when a pal of mine invested in a crypto asset, which he yielded huge features from his investments.

Once I confronted him about cryptocurrency he defined his journey up to now within the subject. It was spectacular attending to learn about his consistency and dedication within the area regardless of the dangers concerned, and these are the foremost explanation why I received so inquisitive about cryptocurrency.

Belief me, I’ve had my share of expertise with the ups and downs available in the market however I by no means for as soon as misplaced the fervour to develop within the subject. It’s because I consider development results in excellence and that’s my objective within the subject. And right this moment, I’m an worker of Bitcoinnist and NewsBTC information retailers.

My Bosses and associates are the very best varieties of individuals I’ve ever labored with, in and outdoors the crypto panorama. I intend to present my all working alongside my wonderful colleagues for the expansion of those firms.

Typically I wish to image myself as an explorer, it’s because I like visiting new locations, I like studying new issues (helpful issues to be exact), I like assembly new folks – individuals who make an impression in my life regardless of how little it’s.

One of many issues I like and luxuriate in doing probably the most is soccer. It can stay my favourite out of doors exercise, most likely as a result of I am so good at it. I’m additionally superb at singing, dancing, appearing, style and others.

I cherish my time, work, household, and family members. I imply, these are most likely crucial issues in anybody’s life. I do not chase illusions, I chase goals.

I do know there may be nonetheless loads about myself that I would like to determine as I try to turn out to be profitable in life. I’m sure I’ll get there as a result of I do know I’m not a quitter, and I’ll give my all until the very finish to see myself on the high.

I aspire to be a boss sometime, having folks work beneath me simply as I’ve labored beneath nice folks. That is one in every of my greatest goals professionally, and one I don’t take frivolously. Everybody is aware of the street forward just isn’t as straightforward because it appears, however with God Almighty, my household, and shared ardour associates, there isn’t any stopping me.