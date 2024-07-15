Bitcoin 2024 to Host ‘Bitcoin Propaganda Track’ In $5,000 Winner Take All Challenge

Bitcoin 2024, the world’s largest Bitcoin convention, will function a brand new inventive contest at this 12 months’s occasion, designed to mobilize and encourage broader audiences about Bitcoin: The Bitcoin Propaganda Monitor.

The Bitcoin Propaganda Monitor calls on content material creators to submit unique movies and memes that uniquely showcase Bitcoin and the potential impression of this revolutionary expertise, providing a $5,000 prize in BTC to the winner.

The competition, a part of the Official Bitcoin Video games 2024 Hackathon, invitations contributors to supply commercials, memes, or any type of participating content material that crafts compelling narratives round Bitcoin. contributors are requested to create 30-60 second commercials showcasing Bitcoin, in addition to memes that successfully talk key Bitcoin ideas and information.

Submissions should be made right here (or emailed to [email protected] with the topic line together with “Hackathon Submission [Project Title].”) by July seventeenth at 11:59 PM ET. The winner might be introduced on stage through the convention and featured in Bitcoin Journal.

The judges for the competition are Mike Germano, President of BTC Inc. and Bitcoin Journal, Brandon Inexperienced, BTC Inc.’s Chief of Workers, TIP_NZ, a Bitcoin advocate recognized for her inventive contributions by means of rap and visible storytelling, and Hills, a notable member of the Bitcoin Puppets group.

For additional particulars and pointers, go to the digital hackathon’s web site and be a part of the hackathon Discord channel positioned on the positioning.

Replace: ALL #Bitcoin 2024 Hackathon tracks have had their deadlines prolonged! Submit by Wednesday July 17 for an opportunity at over $65,000 in prizes – paid in #BTC! Be a part of right here: https://t.co/p9nnD0xQII pic.twitter.com/fi1SZqJMbJ — The Bitcoin Convention (@TheBitcoinConf) July 15, 2024

Bitcoin Journal is owned by BTC Inc, which additionally owns and operates the world’s largest Bitcoin convention, The Bitcoin Convention.