Birthday boy Lamine Yamal wins Euro 2024 and best young player award

BERLIN (AP) — Spain’s teenage phenom Lamine Yamal received the European Championship and the event’s finest younger participant award only a day after he turned 17.

Yamal earned it principally whereas he was nonetheless 16, however he topped his contribution to Spain’s success by establishing Nico Williams’ opening objective in a 2-1 win over England within the last on Sunday.

“That is the perfect (birthday) reward I may have requested for. It’s a dream come true,” Yamal mentioned. “It received robust once they tied the rating, however I don’t know what this crew is fabricated from as a result of we all the time struggle again.”

England substitute Cole Palmer had equalized for England, however Mikel Oyarzabal clinched Spain’s win within the 86th.

Yamal arrange Williams to attain within the forty seventh by drifting inside Luke Shaw and taking part in the ball throughout to the left for the Athletic Bilbao winger to hit first time contained in the far put up. Yamal additionally introduced two good saves from England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

“Lamine is unbelievable, as you’ve all seen throughout this event,” Williams mentioned. “The sky’s the restrict for him. In addition to being a very good participant, he’s additionally an incredible individual.”

Yamal grew to become the youngest participant to look on the European Championship, the youngest to attain within the event, and the youngest to play in a last.

Yamal performs for Barcelona, following within the footsteps of his idol, Lionel Messi, after coming via the membership’s famed La Masia coaching academy. He’s additionally the youngest goalscorer within the Spanish league.

He completed with 4 assists and one objective in his debut European Championship.

