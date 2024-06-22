Birmingham’s Rickwood Field site of MLB’s First Negro Leagure Tribute Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) – For the primary time in Main League Baseball historical past, a Negro League tribute recreation was hosted at Rickwood Area.

The San Fransico Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals took the sphere to play for one thing larger than competitors. Each groups paid homage to trailblazers of their time, together with Alabama’s personal late and nice Willie Mays.

Mays made his skilled debut at Rickwood Area with the Birmingham Black Barons as a teen. He would later go on to play for the New York Giants.

This historic day for baseball allowed gamers and training employees to replicate on the brand new period of baseball in addition to what it means to play at Rickwood Area.

“One among variety sort of place to play. You go searching and really feel what transpired right here a very long time in the past,” San Fransico Giants’ supervisor, Bob Melvin, mentioned post-game, “you don’t get to expertise a recreation like this.”

The Cardinals defeated the Giants, 6-5.

Click on Right here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the newest WAFF 48 information, sports activities & climate movies on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WAFF. All rights reserved.