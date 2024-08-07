Billy Ray Cyrus finalizes divorce from singer Firerose 3 months after filing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose at the moment are divorced.

The dissolution of their seven-month marriage was finalized Monday by a Williamson County choose in Tennessee three months after Cyrus filed for divorce.

Cyrus, 62, cited irreconcilable variations and “inappropriate marital conduct” when he filed for divorce from the 36-year-old, whose authorized identify is Johanna Rose Hodges.

In a press release to The Related Press, Cyrus’ legal professionals, Rose Palermo and Jason Talley of Cheatham Palermo & Garrett, mentioned he and Hodges reached a settlement Friday, including that Cyrus is “relieved to place this nightmare behind him.”

“I’m simply very relieved… and giving thanks immediately to breathe a sigh of reduction,” Cyrus mentioned in a press release. “It’s unlucky… it performed out this fashion.”

“It was a matter of the center. Love is blind … that’s for certain. B.R.C.,″ his assertion concluded.

Cyrus’ legal professionals claimed of their assertion that Hodges legally modified her final identify to Cyrus earlier than mediation, which they are saying Cyrus feels “validates his assertion that his ex-wife’s sole impetus for marrying him was to acquire his final identify.”

Hodges’ legal professionals didn’t instantly return requests for remark.

The court docket paperwork present neither social gathering can pay spousal help, and far of the division of property relies on possession earlier than the 2 married.

On the time of the preliminary Might submitting, Cyrus was additionally looking for an annulment as a result of fraud on Hodges’ half, saying within the submitting that he wouldn’t have married Hodges “had he recognized” concerning the alleged fraud. The submitting gave no additional particulars on the alleged inappropriate conduct or fraud however mentioned every ought to have the ability to hold property that they personal individually.

After getting married in October 2023, the musicians lived in Tennessee and launched a number of songs collectively. In line with the court docket paperwork, Cyrus will flip over possession, grasp rights and copyright pursuits, in addition to royalties, to Hodges for the music and mental property they created collectively earlier than and through their marriage.

Cyrus has been married twice earlier than, notably to Tish Cyrus, with whom he shares 5 kids, together with musician and actor Miley Cyrus. They divorced in 2022 after practically three a long time collectively. That they had beforehand known as off divorce proceedings in 2010 and 2013.

The 2022 divorce kicked off a extremely publicized rift within the Cyrus household. When Miley gained her first Grammy Award in February, she mentioned, “I don’t suppose I’ve forgotten anybody” after an extended record of thank-yous and shoutouts to her household that included her mom, who was in attendance, however excluded her father and onetime “Hannah Montana” co-star.