Billy Ray Cyrus Accuses Estranged Wife Firerose of Abuse

Billy Ray Cyrus is accusing estranged spouse Firerose of abuse in a brand new spherical of courtroom paperwork, filed on Monday, June 24, Us Weekly can verify.

Cyrus, 62, “vehemently” denied Firerose’s prior abuse allegations, alleging that he was “not solely verbally and emotionally” abused by his ex, however bodily as properly. Within the docs, Cyrus admitted to being “vocal, pissed off and indignant” with Firerose, however demanded “strict proof” of her abuse allegations.

Firerose filed a grievance in a Tennessee courtroom on June 14, alleging that Cyrus was “unpredictable and risky” throughout their seven-month marriage. “Spouse was the sufferer of maximum verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse,” her legal professional wrote on the time. Cyrus denied the accusations in an announcement to Us Weekly.

Cyrus’ courtroom paperwork from Monday claimed that the accusations had been “thoughts boggling.” (Cyrus’ rep had no remark right now.)

In response to Cyrus’ Tuesday submitting, a rep for Firerose advised Us in assertion, “[Billy Ray’s] story retains evolving and this submitting is just one other abusive tactic to distract away from the intense, true allegations introduced in opposition to him, backed by an abundance of proof. The one people supporting his false claims are these on his payroll, whose credibility is questionable.”

The assertion continued, “The audacity to query a BRCA-positive ladies’s determination to endure a preventative surgical procedure additional reveals the form of merciless manipulation Firerose was subjected to. What Billy Ray fails to acknowledge is when you could have a decades-long historical past of emotional and psychological abuse, folks begin to take discover. The reality will come to gentle.”

Us confirmed on June 11 that Cyrus was searching for an annulment to finish his marriage to Firerose solely seven months after they tied the knot in October 2023. The nation singer cited irreconcilable variations and “inappropriate marital conduct” as the rationale for his or her cut up. The preliminary courtroom docs revealed that Cyrus and Firerose separated on Could 22, 2024, and he reportedly gave her two days to maneuver out of their shared residence.

Following information of their breakup, a supply advised Us that Cyrus and Firerose “had been all the time preventing,” calling their relationship “intense and poisonous at instances.” The insider added: “Billy accused Firerose of dishonest and it was the ultimate straw for him.”

Their breakup has gotten messy in courtroom because the estranged pair makes an attempt to finish their relationship. Forward of Firerose’s abuse accusations, Cyrus sought a brief restraining order in opposition to his ex. In courtroom paperwork obtained by Us on June 17, Cyrus alleged that Firerose had made “37 unauthorized expenses” on his bank card.

He’s since made an modification to the preliminary divorce submitting, claiming that Firerose has tried to dam him from contact with one among his daughters — but it surely’s unclear which one. (Cyrus shares Miley, 31, and Noah, 24, with ex-wife Tish Cyrus, together with the adoptive father of her eldest daughter, Brandi, 37.)

“Because the Plaintiff filed his preliminary grievance, he found that the defendant had been conducting a marketing campaign to isolate the Plaintiff from his household,” the modification learn, in accordance with docs obtained by Us. “He has found that the Defendant, unknowingly to Plaintiff, blocked not less than one (1) of his daughters from having the ability to contact him on his telephone(s) or digital units.”

