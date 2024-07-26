Billy Joel closed out his long run at Madison Square Garden Thursday night

Billy Joel is movin’ out.

Of Madison Sq. Backyard, at the least, after his a hundred and fiftieth present on the iconic New York Metropolis venue on Thursday night time.

The conclusion of Joel’s residency got here almost 50 years after his first present on the Backyard and greater than 10 years after it began, MSG stated in an announcement.

His first present there was Dec. 14, 1978.

Joel grew to become the primary music franchise at MSG when he was named in December 2013, becoming a member of the venue’s different storied franchises, the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers, MSG stated.

He kicked off his decade-long residency the subsequent month, agreeing to play one present a month for “so long as the demand continues,” Joel stated on the time, per MSG.

Joel adopted by means of with that promise and broke his personal file of “most consecutive performances by any artist” along with his thirteenth present at MSG, the venue stated, in January 2015. The second grew to become cemented in Backyard historical past with a banner within the venue’s rafters.

He broke one other file — “most lifetime performances by any artist” — that July after his sixty fifth lifetime efficiency, MSG stated. One other banner was raised above MSG in his honor.

Each banners, celebrating his data for consecutive performances by an artist (104) and lifelong performances (150), have been raised Thursday night time, the venue stated.

It is a feat that Joel hasn’t completed utterly alone. Over the course of his MSG tenure, he has been joined on stage by a mess of shock visitors, together with Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Tony Bennett, Paul Simon, Olivia Rodrigo, Bon Jovi, John Mayer, Miley Cyrus, John Fogerty, Patti Smyth, John Mellencamp, Alexa Ray Joel, Peter Frampton, Trey Anastasio, Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Bacon, Howard Stern and Kevin James, amongst others.

On his Instagram story Thursday, Joel posted a slideshow of photographs that includes plenty of these visitors on stage with him all through the years.

The venue went all out for its king Thursday. It featured moments and memorabilia from Joel’s franchise run in a brand new “Defining Moments” exhibit.

The exhibit confirmed off Joel’s harmonicas, a pair of his “signature” Ray-Ban sun shades, set lists and photographs from a few of his most memorable exhibits.

Followers who confirmed up for Joel’s ultimate live performance at The Backyard had the prospect to choose up some “Scenes From an Italian Restaurant” themed concessions, and to go to a photograph station the place they might write messages to Joel.

Throughout his “legendary run,” greater than 1.9 million tickets have been offered to followers from all 50 U.S. states and greater than 120 international locations, MSG stated.

Along with his solo live shows, Joel participated in two profit live shows at MSG, together with “12-12-12, The Live performance For Sandy Aid,” which raised cash for victims of Hurricane Sandy, and “The Live performance for New York Metropolis,” which assist help 9/11 victims and heroes.

Joel introduced his ultimate present at MSG in an Instagram submit in November 2023.