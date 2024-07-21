Billy Horschel | The Open

On Saturday, he performed within the driving rain in a short-sleeved shirt. The fireplace and need to win a primary main burning brightly sufficient to maintain him heat.

He and enjoying companion Justin Rose had been evenly-matched; related builds, gown, caps on backwards, and a penchant for people-pleasing.

And the way did Horschel entertain.

A 32-foot putt for birdie on the seventh pushed Horschel to a few from the lead, and he stored climbing as others dropped again.

A primary bogey on the eleventh gap, which was the toughest of the spherical, didn’t halt him as he mastered the greens on shifting day.

Within the sand, there was an identical story as he pulled off nice escape after nice escape.

A satisfying save on 13 was adopted by a good angle within the bunker on the par-3 14th, the place he chipped himself out of bother. On the sixteenth, he did the identical.

The crowds couldn’t imagine how properly he performed an nearly unattainable shot. Horschel couldn’t imagine he had not holed it.

That’s the mark of a champion. One other is that whereas he so desperately desires to win on Sunday, he’s ensuring to remind himself that no matter occurs, the probabilities will come once more.

“I’ve discovered so much in regards to the sport of golf enjoying 15 years professionally. I feel I’ve discovered how one can deal with my feelings,” he stated.

“I’ve discovered how one can embrace quite a lot of issues. I am by no means afraid to fail. I feel I hate after I do not do properly and I get criticism from outdoors, and I am letting these criticisms have an effect on my imaginative and prescient of myself.

“I feel, if it is my time tomorrow, it is my time, and I’ll be ecstatic. If it isn’t, then we’ll get on the horse once more, and we’ll work arduous to get again in that place.”