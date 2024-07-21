Billy Horschel makes history with lead through three rounds of British Open

Billy Horschel is making Florida Gators golf historical past abroad.

By means of 54 holes, Horschel is taking pictures 4-under on the Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Course in Troon, Scotland. Horschel holds a one-shot lead over six golfers tied for second place, together with Xander Schauffele. After taking pictures a 2-under in Spherical 3 on Saturday, Horschel has grow to be the primary ever former Gator to carry a lead after 54 holes on the British Open.

Beforehand, the very best end via three was Mark Calcavecchia in 1989, en path to successful the British Open. Horschel, 37, performed collegiate golf for the Gators beneath coach Buddy Alexander from 2006-09. He was a four-time All-American, together with three first-team honors, and was the SEC Participant of the 12 months honors in 2007 and 2009. Horschel turned professional in 2009 and earned his PGA card in 2010.

Horschel has eight profession PGA Tour victories, and his greatest end on the British Open was tied for twenty first in 2022. He’s nonetheless searching for his first main championship. This is what you might want to find out about Horschell’s efficiency:

Billy Horschel enters remaining spherical of the British Open with lead

Horschel closed out the front-9 Saturday with 4 birdies in his final six holes regardless of constant rain falling. Following a bogey on a Par-4 eleventh gap, Horschell bounced again with pars on the 14th and sixteenth holes regardless of having to shoot out of the bunker.