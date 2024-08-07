Billy Bean, second openly gay ex-MLB player, dies at 60

NEW YORK (AP) — Billy Bean, who grew to become the second former Main League Baseball participant to return out as homosexual in 1999 earlier than turning into the game’s senior vp for variety, fairness and inclusion, has died. He was 60.

MLB launched an announcement confirming his demise. Bean died at dwelling on Tuesday after a yearlong battle with acute myeloid leukemia.

The California native performed in six large league seasons from 1987 to 1995, making his debut with the Detroit Tigers in a four-hit efficiency that tied a document for a participant in his first sport. He additionally performed for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. He was a two-time All-American outfielder at Loyola Marymount, main the crew to the NCAA Males’s School World Sequence in 1986.

Bean wrote a e-book titled “Going the Different Approach” and was additionally a keynote speaker at many occasions. He publicly got here out as homosexual in 1999, the second former main leaguer to take action after Glenn Burke.

Bean joined the commissioner’s workplace in 2014, when he was employed by former Commissioner Bud Selig to be MLB’s first Ambassador for Inclusion. He spent greater than 10 years working for MLB, ultimately being promoted to senior vp.

Bean labored with MLB golf equipment to “advance equality for all gamers, coaches, managers, umpires, workers, and stakeholders all through baseball to make sure an equitable, inclusive, and supportive office for everybody.”

“Our hearts are damaged right this moment as we mourn our pricey buddy and colleague, Billy Bean, one of many kindest and most revered people I’ve ever recognized,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred stated in an announcement. “Billy was a buddy to numerous individuals throughout our sport, and he made a distinction via his fixed dedication to others.”

___

AP MLB: