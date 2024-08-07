Billy Bean, openly gay former Dodger who worked for MLB, dies at 60

Billy Bean, who in 1999 turned the second former Main League Baseball participant to come back out as homosexual and later turned the game’s senior vp for range, fairness and inclusion, has died. He was 60.

MLB launched an announcement confirming his demise. Bean died at residence on Tuesday almost a yr after he was recognized with acute myeloid leukemia.

The California native performed in six large league seasons from 1987 to 1995, making his debut with the Detroit Tigers in a four-hit efficiency that tied a report for a participant in his first recreation. He additionally performed for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. He was a two-time All-American outfielder at Loyola Marymount, main the staff to the Males’s School World Sequence in 1986.

Bean wrote a e book titled “Going the Different Means” and was usually a keynote speaker at occasions. He publicly got here out as homosexual in 1999, the second former main leaguer to take action. Glenn Burke was the primary, popping out to most people in 1982.

Bean joined the commissioner’s workplace in 2014, when he was employed by former commissioner Bud Selig to be MLB’s first ambassador for inclusion. He spent greater than 10 years working for MLB and was ultimately promoted to senior vp.

Bean labored with MLB golf equipment to “advance equality for all gamers, coaches, managers, umpires, staff, and stakeholders all through baseball to make sure an equitable, inclusive, and supportive office for everybody.”

“Our hearts are damaged as we speak as we mourn our expensive good friend and colleague, Billy Bean, one of many kindest and most revered people I’ve ever recognized,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred mentioned in an announcement. “Billy was a good friend to numerous individuals throughout our recreation, and he made a distinction by way of his fixed dedication to others.”

Info from The Related Press was used on this report.