Bills vs. Seahawks highlights, analysis: Buffalo throttles Seattle on the road 31-10

7:13p ET
Takeaways: Payments amongst NFL’s elite, Seahawks face main setback
6:38p ET
Tom Brady: Payments handed large take a look at, confirmed they’re nonetheless title contenders
6:22p ET
Seahawks displaying they do not belong in NFL’s prime tier
6:22p ET
Payments pulling away from Seahawks in second half
6:07p ET
Seahawks’ continued insistence on passing bites them on INT
5:38p ET
Halftime: Moist climate least of Seattle’s worries as Payments take management in first half
5:35p ET
Payments improve lead with TD simply earlier than halftime
5:10p ET
One other snap miscue results in one other botched Seattle alternative
5:06p ET
Josh Allen picked off by Seahawks
4:58p ET
Seahawks on the board, however dangerous snap ruins promising drive
4:31p ET
Payments strike first with lengthy TD drive
4:07p ET
Preview: Can Mike Macdonald’s Seahawks comprise Josh Allen?
