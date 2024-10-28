Bills vs. Seahawks highlights, analysis: Buffalo throttles Seattle on the road 31-10

7:13p ET

Takeaways: Payments amongst NFL’s elite, Seahawks face main setback

6:38p ET

Tom Brady: Payments handed large take a look at, confirmed they’re nonetheless title contenders

6:22p ET

Seahawks displaying they do not belong in NFL’s prime tier

6:22p ET

Payments pulling away from Seahawks in second half

6:07p ET

Seahawks’ continued insistence on passing bites them on INT

5:38p ET

Halftime: Moist climate least of Seattle’s worries as Payments take management in first half

5:35p ET

Payments improve lead with TD simply earlier than halftime

5:10p ET

One other snap miscue results in one other botched Seattle alternative

5:06p ET

Josh Allen picked off by Seahawks

4:58p ET

Seahawks on the board, however dangerous snap ruins promising drive

4:31p ET

Payments strike first with lengthy TD drive

4:07p ET

Preview: Can Mike Macdonald’s Seahawks comprise Josh Allen?

