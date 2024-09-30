Bills vs. Ravens ends with Baltimore 35-10 won

After which there have been three.

After beforehand undefeated Buffalo by no means led Sunday evening in its prime-time loss at Baltimore, solely Kansas Metropolis, Minnesota and Seattle stay unbeaten one month into the NFL season.

Kansas Metropolis moved to 4-0 by rallying from 10 factors right down to beat the Chargers in Los Angeles. Minnesota (4-0) jumped out to a 28-0 lead, then barely held on to outlast Inexperienced Bay. Seattle (3-0) performs Monday towards the Detroit Lions.

Underneath the primetime highlight Sunday evening, Buffalo misplaced 35-10 in Baltimore in a recreation wherein the Payments (3-1) had been uncomfortable from the very first play from scrimmage, when Ravens working again Derrick Henry burst by way of the offensive line’s proper facet, untouched, for an 87-yard landing run.

The Ravens improved to 2-2 by surviving a 19-minute scoreless stretch between the second and third quarters by creating large performs with excellent timing, beginning with Henry’s tone-setting opening landing. When Buffalo reduce its deficit to 21-10 early within the third quarter, Baltimore’s Kyle Van Noy wasn’t fooled by a trick play and compelled a fumble by Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen. Baltimore scored on the following drive, pushing its result in 18, and the sport was by no means doubtful once more.

Henry completed with 199 speeding yards, his second recreation of 100-plus yards on the bottom this season after doing that simply 4 occasions all of final yr.

