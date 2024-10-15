Bills vs. Jets score: Buffalo brushes off a Hail Mary to beat New York 23-20 on Monday Night Football

One play can sum up the 2024 New York Jets. It’s Mike Williams falling down.
The Jets, of their first sport with interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich changing fired Robert Saleh, had a shot to beat the Buffalo Payments regardless of quite a few errors together with a surprising quantity of penalties and a few big missed discipline objectives. Aaron Rodgers discovered Williams downfield for what regarded like a large acquire that will have put the Jets contained in the crimson zone. However as Williams began to return again to the ball, he fell down. That allowed Payments cornerback Taron Johnson to dive in entrance of Williams and get a game-clinching interception.
That’s the Jets this season. A chance for one thing particular was there, and so they tripped throughout themselves attending to it. The Payments ran out the clock after that interception and received 23-20.
The Jets knew the stakes coming into the sport. In the event that they received they might be 3-3 and in first place of the AFC East. A loss and so they’d be two video games behind the Payments, with a disappointing 2-4 document. Even in mid-October it felt like a must-win sport for the Jets, particularly after the teaching change shook up the group.
There aren’t any extra teaching modifications coming. The Jets misplaced, and now they’ve a giant gap to dig out of. It doesn’t assist that they’ll’t get out of their very own manner.
Jets get an enormous Hail Mary
The Jets had been removed from good however they had been shifting the ball, largely by means of large performs by their stars. Breece Corridor got here out of his droop and regarded just like the participant we had seen his first two seasons. Garrett Wilson caught a pleasant landing at the back of the tip zone and had a productive first half. The Jets didn’t simply fireplace Saleh. They modified play-callers from Nathaniel Hackett to Todd Downing, and the distinction was notable.
The Jets’ largest play of the primary half was luck, although it’s getting to some extent by which Rodgers Hail Marys look like a ability. On the ultimate play of the primary half Rodgers wound up and threw it to the tip zone, and Allen Lazard got here down with a 52-yard landing. That was his fourth profession Hail Mary, and his first with the Jets. Possibly he is aware of what he’s doing on these performs.
That saved the Jets within the sport regardless of an enormous half from Josh Allen. He had a quarterback sneak for a landing, two different passing touchdowns and was making large performs in all places on the sector. He scrambled to his proper and fired a deep move to operating again Ray Davis for a surprising 42-yard acquire.
The Payments had the most effective participant on the sector. However the Jets have loads of expertise too, and so they had been determined. They simply couldn’t cease making vital errors.
Jets maintain making errors
The Jets have a brand new coach however nonetheless made dangerous errors. There was a key sequence within the third quarter when a holding penalty introduced again a Braelon Allen landing, Wilson had a landing in his arms however was crushed in the long run zone and dropped it, after which on fourth down Zuerlein bounced a 32-yard field-goal try off the crossbar. Then within the fourth quarter Zuerlein, who missed a last-minute discipline purpose that might have crushed the Denver Broncos in Week 4, had one other try go off the crossbar from 43 yards out. The sport was tied 20-20 however the Jets had blown alternatives to get extra factors.
The Jets have been off all season by way of execution. A key penalty on both aspect of the ball, being a bit off on a timing route, missed discipline objectives in key spots, it has all added up for the Jets and it didn’t change Monday evening simply because they’d a brand new coach.
The Payments had their share of errors too. Tyler Bass missed an additional level and a discipline purpose. Buffalo’s offense stalled a bit within the second half. But Buffalo nonetheless drove down and received a go-ahead discipline purpose with 3:43 to go. And Jets defensive sort out Javon Kinlaw, who received known as for a questionable roughing the passer penalty on that drive, received a 15-yard penalty for improper language towards an official after the sector purpose. Just like the Jets wanted extra unforced errors.
New York had a shot within the last minutes, and the drive was saved alive by a controversial replay reversal that turned an obvious Rodgers fumble into an incomplete move, and a defensive move interference name. However an enormous holding name introduced again a Corridor first down. Then Rodgers’ deep move to Williams was picked off after Williams misplaced his footing.
Allen picked up a primary down on a third-down run and the Payments killed the clock after that.
You received’t usually discover a soccer group make that many errors in a good sport. Saleh took the autumn for the Jets’ disappointing begin. However the outcomes didn’t change.
Mon, October 14, 2024 at 10:30 PM CDT
Payments win, 23-20
The Payments kneel out the clock on a wild evening with large performs from each offenses, three missed discipline objectives and extra penalty yards (204) than another sport this season. The Payments enhance to 4-2 to take care of management of the AFC East. The Jets drop to 2-4 within the first sport beneath interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich.
Mon, October 14, 2024 at 10:29 PM CDT
Josh Allen ices sport with first down
Josh Allen simply transformed on a third-and-4 quarterback keeper to ice the sport. The Payments can run out the clock with 59 seconds remaining and the Jets right down to their final day trip.
Mon, October 14, 2024 at 10:23 PM CDT
Taron Johnson intercepts Aaron Rodgers
Payments cornerback Taron Johnson simply picked off Aaron Rodgers on a deep ball with a sensational interception simply contained in the two-minute warning. Rodgers’ meant goal Mike Williams slipped on the play. The Payments have the ball and a 23-20 lead with 1:54 remaining. The Jets have all three of their timeouts.
Mon, October 14, 2024 at 10:19 PM CDT
Season-high penalty yardage
We’re at 204 penalty yards, essentially the most in a sport this season, per the “Monday Evening Soccer” broadcast.
Mon, October 14, 2024 at 10:15 PM CDT
Fumble name overturned as incomplete move
Aaron Rodgers simply misplaced the ball on what was initially known as a fumble that the Payments recovered. Officers reviewed the play and ultimately dominated that this was an incomplete move. Jets retain possession with 3:43 remaining, trailing 23-20.
Mon, October 14, 2024 at 10:09 PM CDT
We’ve a made FG
After three mixed missed discipline objectives (2 by Greg Zuerlein, 1 by Tyler Bass) we now have a make. Tyler Bass pays off a 64-yard Payments drive with a 22-yard discipline purpose to present the Payments a 23-20 lead with 3:43 remaining.
Mon, October 14, 2024 at 9:55 PM CDT
Greg Zuerlein hits the upright once more
For a second time in two kicks, Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein hits the upright. This time, he hit the left upright on a 43-yard discipline purpose try. He missed earlier from 32 yards with the sport tied at 20-20. The sport continues to be tied with 9:44 remaining.
Mon, October 14, 2024 at 9:53 PM CDT
That is the primary time in a Jets uniform that Aaron Rodgers has resembled his former self. This third-and-11 dart to Allen Lazard for a primary down was one thing.
-
Mon, October 14, 2024 at 9:48 PM CDT
Payments penalized throughout break between quarters
The Payments simply received penalized for a penalty between quarters. Unsportsmanlike conduct on Dion Dawkins put the Payments in third-and-21 at their very own 11-yard line. They punted two performs in a while fourth-and-15. Sport’s tied at 20-20 early within the fourth.
It is not clear from the printed precisely what occurred. Issues received heated between the groups through the break because the lights went down at MetLife Stadium.
Mon, October 14, 2024 at 9:38 PM CDT
Greg Zuerlein misses 32-yard discipline purpose try
The Jets appeared in line for a 23-20 lead, however Greg Zuerlein missed a 32-yard discipline purpose try. We’re nonetheless tied at 20-20 late within the third quarter.
Mon, October 14, 2024 at 9:36 PM CDT
Wilson jogged off the sector, leaving the Jets to arrange for a probable discipline purpose try.
Mon, October 14, 2024 at 9:35 PM CDT
The Payments maintain within the crimson zone after a holding penalty negates a Braelon Allen landing run. Garrett Wilson is sluggish to rise up in the long run zone after a collision on the failed third-down move try.
Mon, October 14, 2024 at 9:29 PM CDT
One other controversial name favors Jets
The Payments simply punted after an pointless roughness penalty on proper sort out Spencer Brown offset a defensive move interference penalty downfield. Is that this pointless roughness?
The Jets have the ball late within the third quarter of a 20-20 sport.
Mon, October 14, 2024 at 9:18 PM CDT
Jets tie sport after controversial roughing name
Breece Corridor broke off a 42-yard run to the crimson zone after the controversial roughing penalty on A.J. Epenesa. The Payments got here up with a red-zone cease to power a discipline purpose. Jets tie the sport at 20-20.
Mon, October 14, 2024 at 9:16 PM CDT
Roughing the passer or no?
The Jets simply had a drive prolonged on a controversial roughing the passer name on A.J. Epenesa. Officers decided that Epenesa illegally landed together with his physique weight on Aaron Rodgers. A sack would have resulted in a probable Jets punt. As a substitute, the Jets received a recent set of downs.
Mon, October 14, 2024 at 9:11 PM CDT
Tyler Bass misses a 47-yard discipline purpose on Buffalo’s opening drive of the second half. Payments preserve a 20-17 lead.
Joe Buck, in the meantime, retains insisting that Bass’ missed further level earlier within the sport wasn’t blocked when it clearly was. The end result is identical, nevertheless it’s led to an unwarranted pile-on of Bass on social media.
Mon, October 14, 2024 at 9:01 PM CDT
The second half is underway, and the Payments have the ball first with a 20-17 lead.
Mon, October 14, 2024 at 8:57 PM CDT
Notable halftime stats
Josh Allen is cooking and displaying the shape that generated early MVP buzz earlier than a pair of duds in consecutive Payments losses. He is created a number of large positive aspects together with a landing after extending performs that regarded damaged.
The Jets’ offense can be trying sturdy after a training overhaul in New York — even stronger with Aaron Rodgers’ Hail Mary to finish the half. Listed below are the notable first-half stats:
Josh Allen: 10 of 12 for 112 yards with 2 touchdowns and no turnovers; 4 rushes for 10 yards and 1 TD
Ray Davis: 11 carries for 66 yards; 2 catches for 50 yards
Aaron Rodgers: 13 of 17 for 192 yards with 2 touchdowns and no turnovers
Breece Corridor: 8 carries for 40 yards; 2 catches for 45 yards
Garrett Wilson: 6 catches for 68 yards and 1 landing
Payments complete offense: 217 yards
Jets complete offense: 225 yards
Payments yards per play: 7.5
Jets yards per play: 6.8
Payments first downs: 17
Jets first downs: 11
Complete turnovers: 0
Mon, October 14, 2024 at 8:47 PM CDT
Rodgers threw that ball beneath stress roughly 60 yards within the air.
Mon, October 14, 2024 at 8:45 PM CDT
Wild Hail Mary will get Jets inside 3
Wow! What an finish to the primary half. Aaron Rodgers threw a Hail Mary to the tip zone with the second-quarter clock expiring. Allen Lazard caught it for a landing. One official dominated it incomplete, however one other accurately decided that Lazard caught the ball and maintained management of it on his again earlier than it was dislodged.
The Jets minimize the Payments’ result in 20-17 on the break.
Classic Aaron Rodgers: