Bills LB Von Miller suspended four games for violating league’s personal conduct policy

Buffalo Payments exterior linebacker Von Miller has been suspended 4 video games with out pay for violating the league’s private conduct coverage.

Miller might be eligible for reinstatement on Oct. 28 following the Payments’ Week 8 sport in opposition to the Seattle Seahawks.

The then-34-year-old Miller turned himself in to police in suburban Dallas on Nov. 30, 2023, after being accused by police of third-degree felony assault of a pregnant girl, which is punishable by two to 10 years in jail and a $10,000 high-quality. He was free after posting a $5,000 bond. The girl and Miller have been in a relationship for seven years and have two different kids collectively.

No expenses have been filed in opposition to Miller and he advised reporters throughout coaching camp that he thought of the case of him as being closed based mostly on suggestions he obtained from his authorized representatives.

Miller has appeared in all 4 video games for the Payments this season and has recorded three sacks.