Billionaires Are Piling Into a Quantum Computing Stock That Gained Over 3,700% in the Past Year

Quantum computers have the potential to solve problems well beyond traditional computers.

Billionaire investors who run some of the world’s top hedge funds have been piling into one quantum computing stock in particular.

While you shouldn’t follow the “smart money” blindly, this can be a bullish indicator.

Quantum computing has arguably been one of the hottest subsectors of the market over the past year, with a few of these stocks generating jaw-dropping returns. But there’s still wide debate among investors over quantum computing’s true potential and whether the technology can be commercialized to the masses. One quantum company that has taken the market by storm is Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), which has seen its stock explode over 3,700% in just the past year.

Billionaire investors on Wall Street seem to be taking notice. In the second quarter, some of the world’s top hedge funds began piling into Rigetti, a potentially bullish signal.

Quantum computers may be the next big thing in the history of computers, harnessing the power of quantum qubits. The qubits can have values between the black-and-white zeroes and ones seen in digital systems, making them better suited to solving a certain type of complex pattern-finding problems. That may sound too narrow to be useful, but these specific tasks are crucial in fields such as medical research, financial modeling, and cryptography.

Some researchers believe that once the potential of quantum computers is realized, they will be more powerful than the best supercomputers today (for a certain set of specialized tasks) and will be able to solve some of society’s biggest problems, including those in finance.

Rigetti is an early leader in the development of quantum computers. In July, the company announced that its 36-qubit system had achieved a very high median 2-qubit gate fidelity of 99.5%. Different companies define gate fidelity in different ways, so it’s hard to compare apples to apples here. Still, the 99.5% result represented half the noise of Rigetti’s 2024 flagship, the Ankaa-2

Also, the more qubits a quantum system has, the more theoretically powerful it is. Management also said it was on track to release a 100-qubit system with similar accuracy by the end of 2025.

What’s also been encouraging for market watchers is that the government seems more open to the idea of quantum commercialization. Recently, the Air Force Research Laboratory awarded Rigetti a $5.8 million contract to help it develop a superconducting quantum network, which would provide fast and accurate data transfer within a quantum computing system.