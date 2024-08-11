Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at Paris Olympics’ closing ceremony

PARIS (AP) — The closing ceremony for the Paris Olympics will deliver out a number of stars: Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Pink Scorching Chili Peppers are scheduled to carry out Sunday.

The all-star lineup will hit the stage as a part of the handover to the 2028 Los Angeles Video games. Every of the music artists is a California native, together with H.E.R., who is predicted to sing the U.S. nationwide anthem reside on the Stade de France.

“That is the largest second in LA28 historical past to this point, because the Olympic flag passes from Paris to LA,” stated LA28 chairperson Casey Wasserman in a press release. “We’re thrilled to function the easiest of LA with native artists and are grateful to Billie, H.E.R., the Chili Peppers and Snoop for his or her collaboration on what might be an unbelievable present to a world viewers that may give followers a style of what’s to return in 2028.”

The opening ceremony featured Girl Gaga and the return of Celine Dion to the performing stage after her career-threatening stiff individual syndrome prognosis.

Los Angeles will host the Olympics for the third time, with earlier Video games being held there in 1984 and 1932. It is going to be the primary time the town will host the Paralympics.

___

AP Summer season Olympics: