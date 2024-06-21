Billie Eilish Partners With Music Education Platform Yousician

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Yousician, the main platform for music instruction, unveils an thrilling collaboration with Grammy and Academy Award-winning artist Billie Eilish. Celebrating the discharge of her newest album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, written by Eilish alongside her brother, collaborator, and producer, Finneas, Yousician is that includes all ten tracks from the album, permitting customers to dive into the music and study to play Eilish’s songs on guitar, bass, ukulele, piano, and vocals.

This partnership expands Yousician’s in depth catalog of Eilish’s music, which now consists of over 30 of her songs. Hits like “Unhealthy Man,” “Ocean Eyes,” “Happier Than Ever,” and “Subsequently I Am” are a part of The Billie Eilish Assortment, accessible completely on Yousician. Guitar journal hails Yousician as “trendy know-how’s reward to musicians,” making it an ideal match for followers desirous to emulate Eilish’s distinctive sound.

Reflecting on her musical journey, Eilish advises followers to “make [the songs] yours.” Beginning with the piano and ukulele, Eilish is frequently increasing her abilities, now studying guitar, bass, and even the drums. She encourages everybody to play music for the sheer pleasure it brings: “Making music with individuals, even when it’s simply jamming and having enjoyable, is so particular, magical and bonding.” Acknowledging the challenges of studying an instrument, she provides, “Simply preserve attempting. Just a bit bit on daily basis actually will go a good distance. Crucial factor, have enjoyable with it.”

Yousician makes this studying journey accessible and fulfilling, providing step-by-step tutorials, lyrics, chords, and real-time suggestions to assist customers grasp Eilish’s tracks. Without having for cables or exterior mics, all that’s required is an instrument (or voice) and the app, accessible on Android, iOS, and PC gadgets.

Hadley Spanier, Yousician’s World Head of Artist Partnerships & Trade Relations, expressed enthusiasm in regards to the partnership: “Billie Eilish is an adventurer, exploring new musical floor with every launch and reaching a broad and devoted viewers along with her work. We’re thrilled to companion with Billie on our platform, particularly as a result of we’re additionally adventurers—discovering new and thrilling methods for everybody to get pleasure from making music and connecting our customers with artists who need to share that pleasure.”

This collaboration with Eilish is Yousician’s first main artist partnership since their 2022 Metallica mission. Earlier partnerships have included artists and types like Jason Mraz, Juanes, Disney and Pixar’s SOUL, and Duolingo.

Eilish’s critically acclaimed third studio album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, launched globally on Could 17 by way of Darkroom/Interscope Data, marks the largest debut of her profession. This fall, the dream pop princess will kick off the North American leg of her HIT ME HARD AND SOFT TOUR, with plans to increase to Europe and Australia in 2025.

For these desirous to study Billie Eilish’s newest hits and deepen their musical abilities, the Yousician platform supplies a novel, interactive option to join along with her music. Whether or not you’re a seasoned musician or simply beginning, this partnership guarantees a enjoyable and enriching expertise.