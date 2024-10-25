Billie Eilish and Mom Announce Overheated Sustainability Event in Atlanta

Billie Eilish will headline the primary U.S. rendition of Overheated, a local weather change activism occasion organized by her mom Maggie Baird’s group, Help+Feed.

Eilish, an Overheated co-founder, will communicate alongside “activists, artists, organizations and thought leaders,” per the group’s announcement, to “amplify their efforts, and encourage others with sensible suggestions and accessible sources for addressing the local weather disaster.”

The occasion is scheduled for Nov. 3 on the State Farm Area in Atlanta, and is presently bought out. It would even be livestreamed globally by way of Eilish’s official YouTube channel.

“There shall be conversations on the significance of storytelling, influence of meals methods, strategies of sustainable style, environmental justice, accessible sources for addressing the local weather disaster and extra,” the occasion description continues. “We’ll share a plant-based lunch and there’ll even be dance social gathering afterwards!”

Particular friends additionally embrace Baird, Saad Amer, Corinea Austin, Xiye Bastida, Daniel Blackman, Brea Baker, Abre’ Conner, Quintin Crumpler, Jasmine Crowe-Houston, Helena Gualinga, Wawa Gatheru, Isaias Hernandez, Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Jamila Norman, Samata Pattinson, Maya Penn and Angela Watts.

Overheated beforehand hosted an occasion within the U.Ok. final yr. Baird’s group, Help+Feed, has reached 41 cities globally, per its web site, which additionally notes their work is “dedicated to mitigating local weather change and rising meals safety by driving international demand, acceptance, and accessibility of plant-based meals.”