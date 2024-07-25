Bill Rancic Says Justin Bieber Is ‘So Good’ With His 11-Year-Old Son

Invoice Rancic can’t recover from how nice Justin Bieber is along with his and spouse Giuliana Rancic‘s 11-year-old son, Duke.

“[He’s the] biggest man ever. The nicest man. So good with Duke. I like that child. He’s not a child anymore, however [I] love him,” the entrepreneur, 53, solely instructed Us Weekly of Bieber, 30, on Tuesday, July 23, whereas selling his new “Greenback Invoice With Invoice Rancic” podcast. “[I’m] simply so impressed with the best way he’s turned his life round and only a nice man.”

Invoice defined that his son obtained to satisfy Bieber as a result of the singer was considered one of their neighbors in Idaho.

“We have now a home up in Idaho, and Bieber would come over,” he shared, noting that Duke hasn’t grasped Bieber’s stage of fame but. “And it’s like, he doesn’t get it. I’m like, ‘Dude, that is main.’ He’s one of many largest rock stars.”

Justin is presently gearing as much as welcome his first child along with his spouse, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), and Invoice couldn’t be extra thrilled for the couple.

“I’m completely satisfied for him,” Invoice instructed Us, including that Justin is a “phenomenal man.”

Justin isn’t the one star that Invoice has launched Duke to up to now. Invoice shared that he’s good pals with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, and his household has been over to their home. However to Duke, they’re merely simply the Levines.

Invoice and Giuliana, 49, welcomed Duke through surrogate in August 2012. As he grows up, Invoice has seen that his son has the identical hustler vitality as his dad and mom, which makes Invoice assured Duke might be “essentially the most profitable Rancic.”

“Now we see our son, and this child is one thing,” Invoice gushed. “He sells used golf balls. He goes out and finds golf balls on this golf course … he’s promoting them for 3 bucks a bit!”

Duke took a lesson from his dad about how one can be a profitable businessman, and now Invoice is sharing his data in his new podcast “Greenback Invoice With Invoice Rancic” (which is a part of Invoice Maher’s “Membership Random Studios” community).

Invoice was impressed to create the podcast after giving monetary recommendation to friends like Jason Kennedy and Taylor Lautner. As extra of his pals sought out his knowledge through the years, Invoice felt impressed to share his suggestions with the world.

“I needed to create one thing that may assist individuals save extra {dollars}, stretch the greenback, after which earn extra {dollars}. How are you going to hustle and get more cash coming in?” he defined. “So all of it type of got here collectively, and I’ve celebrities on. I even have people who find themselves struggling and studying about their errors and the way they have been capable of get well and their path ahead. Simply a number of nice takeaways, and it’s for everybody.”

In his first episode, Invoice sat down with Howie Mandel to debate his investing journey. Whereas chatting with the legendary TV host, Invoice obtained some sage recommendation that he has handed on to his son.

“The one which we simply did with Howie, he introduced up a terrific level. He says, ‘Invoice, what are the primary two letters of nothing?’ And I stated, ‘No.’ And he says, ‘Precisely. If you say no, you get nothing,’” he recalled. “So now I inform my son this, ‘Hey, Duke, for those who say no to every part, you’re going to wind up with nothing.’ You bought to strive issues. You bought to be keen to fail. You bought to be keen to make errors. And that’s what I cherished about that interview with Howie. He’s nonetheless hustling.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi