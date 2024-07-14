Bill Maher Reacts On Stage to Trump Assassination Attempt

Invoice Maher has a number of ideas in regards to the surprising assassination try made in opposition to Donald Trump at a marketing campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The HBO Actual Time host posted a video of himself on stage at his comedy present reacting to the breaking information simply hours later.

“I unequivocally denounce [the shooting], I don’t care what you consider that,” started Maher throughout the opening moments of his present. “Not humorous. I’m certain that there might be jokes that individuals will make as a result of they hate him a lot that they wished it went he different approach. Not for me.”

“After I noticed that photograph right now of him with the blood streaming down his face — I don’t wish to say the election’s over however … Something can occur in an election. however Jesus Christ: MAGA nation lastly has its full martyr. They beloved it when he went to jail. The mug shot. I gotta say, he’s insane and a legal. However that mug shot? Fucking nailed it. And he [reacted to the shooting] like he rehearsed it! [Got it on] take one! There might be fool conspiracy theorists who will say, ‘Oh they deliberate it.’ He will get grazed and the opposite man will get [killed] — that’s so Trump. It’s going to work for him. I can see the memes now — ‘the person the libtards couldn’t kill.’ Biden can’t get by way of a debate and a bullet can’t cease Donald Trump. It nearly doesn’t matter who the Democrats put up now.”

“Whoever did this, the shooter has performed a lot injury to the Left,” Maher continued. “[The Left] has misplaced so much ethical excessive floor within the ‘you’re the violent folks’ and the ‘liberals don’t shoot folks, liberals don’t resolve it that approach.’”

It needs to be famous the politics and motive of the shooter are at the moment unclear. The would-be murderer has been recognized by the FBI as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks. Based on CNN, he was registered to vote as a Republican whereas information present he gave $15 to a Democratic-aligned political motion committee in 2021.

Continued Maher: “After I say ‘ethical excessive floor’ … the 2025 Undertaking, the kind of plank of the Republican Occasion, which begins their conference tomorrow in Milwaukee, I’ll be there — to go to the strip golf equipment. The man who wrote that mentioned ‘that is our new plank,’ he mentioned ‘that is our new revolution for America,’ which I’ve heard a thousand occasions … everyone says there’s a brand new revolution. However they don’t all the time say what this man mentioned, which is, he added, ‘It’ll be cold, so long as the liberals let it occur.’ Okay, that’s not cool both. This shit has received to cease, as a result of none of this violence occurs in a vacuum.”

“However I’m glad [Trump’s] okay. I gotta say this: He’s the luckiest motherfucker that has ever walked the face of the Earth. In 2016, he misplaced the favored vote by so much, he pulled an inside straight [in the Electoral College] to win — all the things occurred in his approach. The Democratic turmoil that’s occurring proper now with Joe Biden being his opponent. All the time fortunate, fortunate, fortunate.”

Whereas Maher didn’t title the venue of the present, his tour schedule says he was on the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis, MN final evening.