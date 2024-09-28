Bill Maher Questions Why #MeToo Movement Didn’t Hit Music Industry

Invoice Maher is questioning why it looks as if the music business was by no means impacted by the #MeToo Motion till now, with Sean “Diddy” Combs’ latest arrest.

Because the #MeToo motion went viral in 2017, tons of of highly effective folks have been accused of sexual offenses, with some Hollywood notables being convicted, together with disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

However on Friday’s episode of Actual Time with Invoice Maher, whereas talking with creator Fran Lebowitz, the comic introduced up Combs’ federal expenses and its influence on the music business as a complete.

“I’ve been asking this query for seven years, since 2017 when the #MeToo factor occurred,” Maher mentioned. “Why… why not the music business? I imply, they went after NPR fairly dangerous. They bought like, 4, 5 guys from NPR, like outdated guys who posted, like, an outrageous limerick on the doorway of the bookshop.”

“The music business is that this open cesspool of misogyny, and albeit, rape and sexual harassment, and in some way, the angel of dying has flown over them,” the host added earlier than asking, “Why do you suppose that’s?”

Lebowitz responded, “I believe as a result of it is a capitalist nation, and the music business is rather more profitable than NPR. That might be my guess.”

“A whole lot of the tales about everyone beginning with #MeToo, I’d heard a number of these tales for a few years,” she continued. “So, Puffy, this was not precisely a state secret. Nevertheless it was a state secret apparently to them.”

Along with going through federal intercourse trafficking and racketeering expenses, Combs has additionally been hit with quite a few lawsuits from women and men, together with ex Cassie Ventura, who accused him of rape and abuse in a criticism filed towards the rapper final November. Extra not too long ago, Thalia Graves alleged in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that Combs drugged and raped her in 2001.

The rapper is presently in jail awaiting trial after being denied bail after pleading not responsible to intercourse trafficking and racketeering expenses. His arrest got here months after the FBI raided his Los Angeles and Miami houses.