Bill and Hillary Clinton endorse Kamala Harris for president – NBC New York

Within the wake of President Joe Biden’s choice to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race, former President Invoice Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton issued a joint assertion in assist of Vice President Kamala Harris’ bid to prime the Democratic ticket.

In an announcement on X, the Clintons stated, “We’re honored to hitch the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and can do no matter we are able to to assist her.”

“Now’s the time to assist Kamala Harris and struggle with the whole lot we have got to elect her,” the Clintons stated of their publish. “America’s future is determined by it.”

“It was inevitable,” stated Eric Cunningham from Chappaqua, the identical hamlet because the Clintons. “He’s executed an admirable job however as I had conversations with my household, I feel the age issue was so overwhelming.”

“It’s unhappy that he determined to not run as a result of he was a person with a superb coronary heart,” Chappaqua resident Barry Eisenberg stated. “That cared about this nation greater than himself.”

Former President Barack Obama praised Biden however stopped in need of endorsing Harris on Sunday.

“We will probably be navigating uncharted waters within the days forward,” Obama wrote in an announcement. “However I’ve extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our occasion will be capable to create a course of from which an excellent nominee emerges.”

Earlier on Sunday, Biden shared the information on social media he can be dropping out of the 2024 race and endorsing his vice chairman.