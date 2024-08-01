Biles, Ledecky aim for more gold

Thursday is maybe the most important day of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Simone Biles and a few her of U.S. teammates compete within the ladies’s gymnastics all-around ultimate. (Comply with dwell protection of Olympic gymnastics all-around outcomes.)

Elsewhere, the Olympic swimming schedule options 4 finals, together with Katie Ledecky within the 4×200-meter free relay. Monitor and subject will get underway with the lads’s and ladies’s race stroll. Olympic males’s golf begins with their first spherical of play. And the U.S. ladies’s basketball staff continues group play in opposition to Belgium.

At the least eight U.S. squads are competing throughout 5 staff sports activities, 25 sports activities in complete are in motion, and USA TODAY Sports activities will carry you reside outcomes, the medal rely, highlights, and extra all through the day. Comply with alongside.

