Biles, Ledecky aim for more gold

Thursday is maybe the most important day of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Simone Biles and a few her of U.S. teammates compete within the ladies’s gymnastics all-around ultimate. (Comply with dwell protection of Olympic gymnastics all-around outcomes.)

Elsewhere, the Olympic swimming schedule options 4 finals, together with Katie Ledecky within the 4×200-meter free relay. Monitor and subject will get underway with the lads’s and ladies’s race stroll. Olympic males’s golf begins with their first spherical of play. And the U.S. ladies’s basketball staff continues group play in opposition to Belgium.

At the least eight U.S. squads are competing throughout 5 staff sports activities, 25 sports activities in complete are in motion, and USA TODAY Sports activities will carry you reside outcomes, the medal rely, highlights, and extra all through the day. Comply with alongside.

Individuals off to robust begin in Olympic golf

Individuals Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler are off to good begins within the first spherical of Olympic golf at Golf Nationwide in Paris. Schauffle, who received the 2024 PGA Championship and 2024 British Open, trails Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama (-8) by one stroke by 14 holes.

2024 Olympic medals: Who's main the medal rely?

In the meantime, Scheffler, the World’s No. 1 golfer and 2024 Masters champion, carded a -4 and presently sits tied for tenth place.

PARIS — The queen of Roland Garros was dethroned Thursday within the Olympic semifinals – by a distinct form of queen.

No. 6 Qinwen Zheng – or QUEEN-wen, as she enjoys being known as across the WTA Tour – took out No. 1 Iga Swiatek, 6-2, 7-5, in a stunner that can give China an opportunity to win its first gold medal in tennis on Saturday.

Swiatek, a four-time French Open champion at this venue, hadn’t misplaced a match at Roland Garros because the 2021 quarterfinals. She got here into the Olympics as an enormous favourite, however maybe felt a distinct form of stress attempting to win gold for Poland, her house nation.

As a substitute, she’ll must settle at finest for the bronze medal.

Zheng will play both Donna Vekic of Croatia or Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia for the gold medal. − Dan Wolken

Michael Phelps main Group U-S-A chants at Olympic golf

Michael Phelps, who’s serving as a commentator for NBC in the course of the Video games, is taking within the first spherical of Olympic golf at Golf Nationwide in Paris. The a 23-time gold medalist is on the first tee cheering on the Individuals in entrance of a raucous crowd.

Should you recall, Phelps and rapper Snoop Dogg, who’s additionally a commentator for NBC, entered the pool in a phase on Tuesday.

Smith, Bacon advance to semis in ladies’s 200m backstroke

PARIS – American swimmers Regan Smith and Phoebe Bacon superior to the semifinals of the ladies’s 200-meter backstroke early Thursday morning at Paris La Protection Area.

Bacon, in her first race of the Paris 2024 Olympics, completed fourth in a time of two:09. Smith (2:09.61) was sixth.

The highest 16 racers transfer on to the semis. − Dave Birkett

World No. 1 ladies’s archer upset

World No. 1 archer Casey Kaufhold of the US was upset 7-3 by Lei Chien-Ying of Taiwan on Thursday, knocking Kaufhold out of the ladies’s particular person archery competitors within the second spherical.

Kaufhold’s opponent shot three excellent 10s within the ultimate set to slam the door on Kaufhold’s particular person medal hopes within the 20-year-old’s second Olympics.

She nonetheless has a shot for a medal alongside Group USA’s Brady Ellison within the blended competitors on Friday. − Gentry Estes

PARIS – To this point, not begin for the reigning champion 3×3 ladies’s basketball staff. Not good in any respect.

The Individuals dropped their third straight recreation to open pool play on the event, this one a 17-15 loss to Australia on Thursday. The staff has two extra video games in pool play earlier than the knockout stage begins. And in the event that they don’t determine it out quickly, they received’t final lengthy as soon as that begins.

Now it’s again to the drafting board – once more – for the USA. Frustrations are mounting.

“Everyone’s obtained the identical refs,” Cierra Burdick mentioned. “I don’t fear about issues which can be out of my management. Some individuals get good calls, some individuals get unhealthy calls, that’s basketball.”

After the opening loss to Germany two days in the past, Hailey van Lith mentioned the staff’s depth wanted to enhance.

“I believe the hassle was just a little bit higher,” Burdick mentioned. “However we obtained to seek out one other gear to faucet into. As a result of we’re not getting it achieved.”

The development would come throughout group play, the Individuals have been saying. However for Burdick, it hasn’t come rapidly sufficient.

“I believe we’re getting just a little bit higher, however not on the tempo that I’d like,” she mentioned. “However we gotta discover our method.” − Chris Bumbaca

PARIS – Algeria’s Imane Khelif, one in every of two feminine Olympic boxers disqualified from the 2023 world championships after failing gender eligibility exams, entered the ring Thursday on the Paris Video games.

It led to abrupt and weird style.

Khelif prevailed when Italy’s Angela Carini stopped preventing 46 seconds into the bout. The combat within the welterweight division at 66 kg (146 kilos) was scheduled for 3 three-minute rounds.

The difficulty of gender eligibility standards surfaced on the 2023 world championships when Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting of Taiwan each received medals within the ladies’s competitors earlier than event officers introduced the boxers had failed gender eligibility exams. They have been stripped of their medals. − Josh Peter

Group USA advances to the semis in ladies’s staff foil

PARIS – Lee Kiefer goes for gold once more, and this time she’s bringing the remainder of the U.S. ladies’s foil staff together with her.

Kiefer, who beat teammate Lauren Scruggs for gold in particular person foil on Sunday, and Group USA superior to the semifinals in ladies’s staff foil Thursday with a 45-37 win over China in its desk of eight match.

The U.S. ladies will face the winner of Canada-France in its semifinal match. Italy and Japan meet within the different semifinal.

Kiefer has received gold in particular person foil on the previous two Olympics, whereas Scruggs, a 21-year-old scholar at Harvard, received her first Olympic medal Sunday.

Jacqueline Dubrovich, a two-time Olympian, is the third member of the foil staff. −Dave Birkett

VAIRES-SUR-MARNE, France − Group USA rowers Nick Mead, Justin Greatest, Michael Grady and Liam Corrigan received a gold medal Thursday on the Paris Olympics within the finals of the lads’s 4 competitors. With Mead within the bow place and Corrigan on the stroke, the group recorded a time of 5:49:03.

The gold is the primary for the USA within the males’s fours because the Olympic Video games Rome 1960. − Chase Goodbread

USA’s Brady Ellison advances to archery spherical of 16

Brady Ellison, the lone U.S. males’s archer in these Olympics, received two head-to-head matches Thursday morning to advance to the spherical of 16 of the person competitors. Ellison defeated Abdullah Yildirmis of Turkey 6-2 within the first spherical and Kao Wenchao of China by the identical rating within the second spherical. The ultimate 4 rounds of the lads’s archery competitors will play out Sunday.

A five-time Olympian, Ellison has lengthy been thought of one of many world’s finest. He has three medals in his previous − however no gold medals.

Males’s 50-meter rifle outcomes

Liu Yukun prolonged China’s gold medal lead by profitable the lads’s 50-meter rifle 3 positions occasion, with a complete rating of 463.6. Serhiy Kulish secured Ukraine’s second medal of those Video games, claiming silver with a rating of 461.3. India’s Swapnil Kusale took the bronze with a rating of 451.4.

Olympic observe predictions

Who would be the massive winners in observe and subject on the Paris Olympics? USA TODAY Sports activities’ Tyler Dragon predicts the rostrum for each occasion.

Males’s race stroll outcomes

It is fairly early in the US, however medals are already being awarded in Paris.

Brian Daniel Pintado of Ecuador received the gold medal within the males’s 20K race stroll, crossing the road first with a time of 1:18:55. Caio Bonfim of Brazil took second (1:19:09) and Spain’s Alvaro Martin positioned third (1:19:11).

Olympics schedule right this moment

Listed here are some Olympic schedule highlights. Peacock is streaming each sport and occasion dwell because it unfolds in Paris.

All occasions Jap

The ladies’s gymnastics all-around ultimate is at 12:15 p.m. NBC is airing.

is at 12:15 p.m. NBC is airing. Swimming heats begin at 5 a.m. The finals for the ladies’s 200m fly and males’s 200m backstroke are again to again (2:30 p.m.) earlier than the ladies’s 200m breaststroke ultimate (3:03 p.m.) and the ladies’s 4x200m free relay (3:48 p.m.). Katie Ledecky swims a leg of the 4x200m free relay for the U.S. NBC is airing the finals. USA Community is airing the heats.

heats begin at 5 a.m. The finals for the ladies’s 200m fly and males’s 200m backstroke are again to again (2:30 p.m.) earlier than the ladies’s 200m breaststroke ultimate (3:03 p.m.) and the ladies’s 4x200m free relay (3:48 p.m.). Katie Ledecky swims a leg of the 4x200m free relay for the U.S. NBC is airing the finals. USA Community is airing the heats. Girls’s basketball has 4 group stage video games: Japan vs. Germany (5 a.m.), Australia vs. Canada (7:30 a.m.), France vs. Nigeria (11:15 a.m.), U.S. vs. Belgium (3 p.m.).

has 4 group stage video games: Japan vs. Germany (5 a.m.), Australia vs. Canada (7:30 a.m.), France vs. Nigeria (11:15 a.m.), U.S. vs. Belgium (3 p.m.). Males’s golf begins with Spherical 1 of play beginning at 3 a.m.

begins with Spherical 1 of play beginning at 3 a.m. The 3×3 basketball slate has 16 video games beginning at 3 a.m. and working by 5:05 p.m.

slate has 16 video games beginning at 3 a.m. and working by 5:05 p.m. Different sports activities in motion: Archery, badminton, seashore volleyball, BMX racing, boxing, canoe slalom, equestrian, fencing, subject hockey, golf, handball, judo, rowing, crusing, taking pictures, desk tennis, tennis, observe & subject, volleyball, water polo.

Medal rely right this moment

Our 2024 Paris Olympics medal rely tracker updates after each single medal occasion.

What Olympic medals could be received right this moment?

All occasions Jap

Gymnastics: ladies’s all-around ultimate (12:15 p.m., NBC)

ladies’s all-around ultimate (12:15 p.m., NBC) Swimming: ladies’s 200m fly (2:30 p.m.), males’s 200m backstroke (2:37 p.m.), ladies’s 200m breaststroke (3:03 p.m.), ladies’s 4x200m relay (4:03 p.m.). NBC is airing the finals.

ladies’s 200m fly (2:30 p.m.), males’s 200m backstroke (2:37 p.m.), ladies’s 200m breaststroke (3:03 p.m.), ladies’s 4x200m relay (4:03 p.m.). NBC is airing the finals. Monitor & subject: males’s 20km race stroll (1:30 a.m.), ladies’s 20km race stroll (3:20 a.m.)

males’s 20km race stroll (1:30 a.m.), ladies’s 20km race stroll (3:20 a.m.) Fencing: ladies’s foil staff bronze (1:10 p.m.), ladies’s foil staff gold (2:30 p.m.). E! is airing the finals.

ladies’s foil staff bronze (1:10 p.m.), ladies’s foil staff gold (2:30 p.m.). E! is airing the finals. Capturing: 50m rifle 3 positions males’s ultimate (3:30 a.m.)

50m rifle 3 positions males’s ultimate (3:30 a.m.) Crusing: males’s and ladies’s skiff medal races (occasions TBD)

males’s and ladies’s skiff medal races (occasions TBD) Rowing: ladies’s double sculls ultimate a (5:18 a.m.), males’s double sculls ultimate a (5:30 a.m.), ladies’s 4 ultimate (5:50 a.m.), males’s 4 ultimate a (6:10 a.m.). E! is airing all of the finals.

ladies’s double sculls ultimate a (5:18 a.m.), males’s double sculls ultimate a (5:30 a.m.), ladies’s 4 ultimate (5:50 a.m.), males’s 4 ultimate a (6:10 a.m.). E! is airing all of the finals. Judo: Six medal matches (11:18 a.m begin)

Six medal matches (11:18 a.m begin) Canoe slalom: males’s kayak single ultimate (11:30 a.m., E!)

What U.S. groups are taking part in on the Olympics right this moment?

All occasions Jap

The U.S. males’s golf staff begins play with Spherical 1, which begins at 3 a.m. Golf Channel is airing.

begins play with Spherical 1, which begins at 3 a.m. Golf Channel is airing. The U.S. males’s water polo staff performs Greece in group play at 4:30 a.m. E! is airing.

performs Greece in group play at 4:30 a.m. E! is airing. The U.S. is competing in males’s seashore volleyball in opposition to Brazil at 9 a.m. NBC is airing.

in opposition to Brazil at 9 a.m. NBC is airing. The U.S. ladies’s subject hockey staff performs Nice Britain in pool play at 11 a.m. USA Community is airing.

performs Nice Britain in pool play at 11 a.m. USA Community is airing. The U.S. males’s 3×3 basketball staff performs two video games right this moment: The primary is in opposition to Lithuania at 1:05 p.m. (USA Community), the second is in opposition to Latvia at 5:05 p.m. (NBC).

performs two video games right this moment: The primary is in opposition to Lithuania at 1:05 p.m. (USA Community), the second is in opposition to Latvia at 5:05 p.m. (NBC). The U.S. ladies’s basketball staff faces Belgium in group play at 3 p.m. USA Community is airing.

faces Belgium in group play at 3 p.m. USA Community is airing. The U.S. ladies’s 3×3 basketball staff performs two video games right this moment: The primary is in opposition to Australia at 7 a.m., the second is in opposition to Spain at 3:30 p.m. E! is airing the second recreation.

performs two video games right this moment: The primary is in opposition to Australia at 7 a.m., the second is in opposition to Spain at 3:30 p.m. E! is airing the second recreation. The U.S. is competing in ladies’s seashore volleyball in opposition to China at 4:05 p.m. NBC is airing.

Olympic golf right this moment: What to look at

Males’s golf tees off in Spherical 1 at Le Golf Nationwide, which hosted the 2018 Ryder Cup. American Xander Schauffele, who received the PGA Championship and British Open this yr, is the defending Olympic champion.

Olympic swimming right this moment: What to look at

Katie Ledecky will strive for an additional medal with the 4×200-meter freestyle relay staff. Ledecky received silver as a part of the relay in Tokyo. In different occasions, regulate Ryan Murphy within the 200 backstroke and Kate Douglass and Lilly King within the 200 breaststroke.

Olympic swimming schedule right this moment

All occasions Jap

Heats for the next occasions begin at 5 a.m.: ladies’s 200m backstroke and 4x200m free relay; males’s 50m free and 200m IM.

ladies’s 200m backstroke and 4x200m free relay; males’s 50m free and 200m IM. Semifinals for the next occasions begin within the afternoon: males’s 50m free (2:44 p.m.), ladies’s 200m backstroke (3:10 p.m.), males’s 200m IM (3:34 p.m.).

males’s 50m free (2:44 p.m.), ladies’s 200m backstroke (3:10 p.m.), males’s 200m IM (3:34 p.m.). At this time’s finals: ladies’s 200m fly (2:30 p.m.), males’s 200m backstroke (2:37 p.m.), ladies’s 200m breaststroke (3:03 p.m.), ladies’s 4x200m free relay (4:03 p.m.).

Olympic Gymnastics right this moment: What to look at

Within the ladies’s all-around ultimate, Simone Biles would be the heavy favourite for gold. Eventually yr’s world championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Biles received her sixth world all-around title, erasing any doubts about her capacity to compete with the world’s finest after withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics. Rebeca Andrade of Brazil and U.S. teammate Shilese Jones shared the rostrum with Biles at worlds. If she wins the all-around title in Paris, Biles could be solely the third feminine gymnast – and first since 1968 − to win the all-around gold twice.

Olympic fencing right this moment: What to look at

In ladies’s staff foil, the Individuals are ranked No. 2 on this planet behind Italy. Lee Kiefer is anticipated to steer the U.S. staff, which additionally contains Lauren Scruggs and Jackie Dubrovich.