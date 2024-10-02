Bike Walk Roll Summit 2024 Photo Album

Picture

Keynote speaker and investigative journalist Jessie Singer, creator of “There Are No Accidents,” spoke in regards to the lethal rise of visitors fatalities and the way society’s concentrate on private errors reasonably than underlying street circumstances is an obstacle to security. “I wish to debunk the concept that visitors crashes are the results of human error.” Slightly, the reason for crashes is poor street design that rewards rushing. The auto trade has escaped culpability and benefited from our tendency responsible victims reasonably than the poorly designed roadways, unsafe streets, and monstrous passenger automobiles which might be the true trigger, stated Singer. We should settle for that errors will occur on our streets, she says, and design them to reduce the hurt brought about when drivers inevitably err.

“In the event you make this world secure for drunks, you make it secure for everyone,” she stated, quoting Dr. Susan Baker.

Singer says the auto trade invented the phrases “jaywalker” and “the nut behind the wheel” responsible pedestrians and drivers for deaths, reasonably than poor car design and dangerous streets. She obtained applause when mentioning that the Nationwide Freeway Visitors Security Administration just lately introduced that it’ll, for the primary time, take a look at regulating automobiles for his or her hazard to pedestrians.