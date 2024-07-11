Big Soto Announces North American ‘Sotorious’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Venezuelan Latin Lure star, Large Soto, revealed plans for his forthcoming “Sotorius U.S.A Tour 2024” with dates set to start in November.

Produced by Reside Nation in partnership with RIMAS MUSIC, the 16-date tour will formally get underway at Summit in Denver on November 14th

Alongside the best way, it is going to hit markets akin to Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Chicago, New York, Atlanta, and Washington D.C. earlier than it wraps on the Miami Seaside Bandshell in Miami, Florida, on December twenty second.

The tour will see Large Soto supporting his newest musical manufacturing, “Mezcalito en Copa” in collaboration with Puerto Rican artist Lunay, which dropped on June twenty fourth.

Tickets can be accessible beginning with a Reside Nation presale starting on Thursday, July 11.

“SOTORIUS U.S.A TOUR 2023” DATES

Thu, Nov 14 – Denver, CO – Summit

Sat, Nov 16 – Salt Lake Metropolis, UT – The Advanced

Thu, Nov 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco

Fri, Nov 22 – San Diego, CA – Home of Blues

Fri, Nov 29 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

Sat, Nov 30 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Corridor

Solar, Dec 01 – Houston, TX – Home of Blues

Thu, Dec 05 – Chicago, IL – Home of Blues

Solar, Dec 08 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Thu, Dec 12 – Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre

Fri, Dec 13 – New Haven, CT – Toads

Solar, Dec 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Residing Arts

Thu, Dec 19 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Fri, Dec 20 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Sat, Dec 21 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – Home of Blues

Solar, Dec 22 – Miami Seaside, FL – Miami Seaside Bandshell