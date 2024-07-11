Big Soto Announces North American ‘Sotorious’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Venezuelan Latin Lure star, Large Soto, revealed plans for his forthcoming “Sotorius U.S.A Tour 2024” with dates set to start in November.
Produced by Reside Nation in partnership with RIMAS MUSIC, the 16-date tour will formally get underway at Summit in Denver on November 14th
Alongside the best way, it is going to hit markets akin to Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Chicago, New York, Atlanta, and Washington D.C. earlier than it wraps on the Miami Seaside Bandshell in Miami, Florida, on December twenty second.
The tour will see Large Soto supporting his newest musical manufacturing, “Mezcalito en Copa” in collaboration with Puerto Rican artist Lunay, which dropped on June twenty fourth.
Tickets can be accessible beginning with a Reside Nation presale starting on Thursday, July 11.
“SOTORIUS U.S.A TOUR 2023” DATES
Thu, Nov 14 – Denver, CO – Summit
Sat, Nov 16 – Salt Lake Metropolis, UT – The Advanced
Thu, Nov 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco
Fri, Nov 22 – San Diego, CA – Home of Blues
Fri, Nov 29 – Austin, TX – Emo’s
Sat, Nov 30 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Corridor
Solar, Dec 01 – Houston, TX – Home of Blues
Thu, Dec 05 – Chicago, IL – Home of Blues
Solar, Dec 08 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
Thu, Dec 12 – Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre
Fri, Dec 13 – New Haven, CT – Toads
Solar, Dec 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Residing Arts
Thu, Dec 19 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
Fri, Dec 20 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
Sat, Dec 21 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – Home of Blues
Solar, Dec 22 – Miami Seaside, FL – Miami Seaside Bandshell