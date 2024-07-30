Big Sean Signs With Brandon Silverstein’s S10 Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Brandon Silverstein’s S10 Leisure – the administration division of the multifaceted leisure firm S10, introduced the signing of Grammy-nominated rapper, songwriter, and actor Huge Sean.

With a group of quite a few hit singles, three Billboard 200 No. 1’s and over 200 million albums, Sean made his debut in 0211 and has since recorded hits akin to “Marvin & Chardonnay” that includes Kanye West and Roscoe Sprint (platinum), and “Dance (A$$)” that includes Nicki Minaj (4x-platinum).

His subsequent album, “Higher Me Than You” the comply with as much as 2020’s #1 hit “Detroit 2,” is slated for launch in August.

“Huge Sean is an unbelievable expertise who even after topping charts, breaking information, successful awards and headlining the world over, is simply getting began. I can’t await followers to listen to the brand new music,” acknowledged Brandon Silverstein, S10 founder & CEO.

“Brandon shares the imaginative and prescient, understands the place I’m headed, and I’m extremely excited to work with him and the S10 crew,” added Huge Sean.