Big Lots is closing up to 40 stores. Will any Arizona locations close?

Large Heaps will shut 35 to 40 shops this 12 months as the corporate struggles with a tricky client market.

In a submitting to the U.S. Securities and Change Fee, the low cost retailer mentioned it deliberate to shut 35 to 40 shops this 12 months and open three. The corporate reported 1,392 working shops firstly of 2024, down from 1,425 within the first quarter of 2023.

“In 2024, the U.S. economic system has continued to face macroeconomic challenges together with elevated inflation, which has adversely impacted the shopping for energy of our clients,” the submitting from Large Heaps mentioned.

This is what to know concerning the Large Heaps closures and the way Arizona is likely to be affected.

Why is Large Heaps closing?

The retailer, like many others, has grappled with declining gross sales amid rising costs and a downturn in client spending. In response to the monetary disclosure, gross sales dropped 10.2% between the primary quarters of 2023 and 2024, equating to a lack of about $114.5 million.

The corporate additionally took on an extra $72.2 million, bringing the full from $501.6 million within the first quarter of 2023 to $573.8 million for the primary quarter of this 12 months. The corporate additionally mentioned it had “substantial doubt” concerning the potential of the corporate to proceed operation, resulting in hypothesis of a possible chapter submitting.

Which Large Heaps shops are closing?

The doc didn’t disclose the places at which shops can be closing. Large Heaps didn’t instantly reply to requests for remark and shutting info.

Large Heaps shops in Arizona

There are 34 Large Heaps places in Arizona, with 18 in metro Phoenix. These are the addresses, in line with

Apache Junction : 10603 E. Apache Path

: 10603 E. Apache Path Bullhead Metropolis : 2350 Miracle Mile

: 2350 Miracle Mile Casa Grande : 1346 E. Florence Blvd.

: 1346 E. Florence Blvd. Flagstaff : 1416 E. Route 66

: 1416 E. Route 66 Gilbert : 2817 S. Market St.

: 2817 S. Market St. Glendale : 17510 N. seventy fifth Ave.; 6660 W. Cactus Highway

: 17510 N. seventy fifth Ave.; 6660 W. Cactus Highway Goodyear : 409 N. Litchfield Highway

: 409 N. Litchfield Highway Inexperienced Valley : 18705 S. I-19 Frontage Highway

: 18705 S. I-19 Frontage Highway Kingman : 3320 N. Stockton Hills Highway

: 3320 N. Stockton Hills Highway Lake Havasu Metropolis : 1799 Kiowa Ave.

: 1799 Kiowa Ave. Laveen : 3630 W. Baseline Rd.

: 3630 W. Baseline Rd. Mesa : 1110 W. Southern Ave.; 2840 E. Predominant St.; 2840 E Predominant St.

: 1110 W. Southern Ave.; 2840 E. Predominant St.; 2840 E Predominant St. Payson : 400 E. SR 260

: 400 E. SR 260 Peoria : 24760 N. Lake Nice Parkway

: 24760 N. Lake Nice Parkway Phoenix : 2020 N. seventy fifth Ave.; 230 E. Bell Highway; 2330 W. Bethany Residence Highway; 3543 W. Thunderbird Highway; 4727 E. Bell Highway; 4835 E. Ray Highway

: 2020 N. seventy fifth Ave.; 230 E. Bell Highway; 2330 W. Bethany Residence Highway; 3543 W. Thunderbird Highway; 4727 E. Bell Highway; 4835 E. Ray Highway Prescott : 1260 Gail Gardner Approach

: 1260 Gail Gardner Approach Scottsdale : 10220 N. ninetieth St.

: 10220 N. ninetieth St. Present Low : 4421 S. White Mountain Highway

: 4421 S. White Mountain Highway Sierra Vista : 135 S. Freeway 92

: 135 S. Freeway 92 Shock : 14537 W. Grand Av.e

: 14537 W. Grand Av.e Tempe : 940 E. Baseline Highway

: 940 E. Baseline Highway Tucson : 2520 S. Harrison Highway; 3900 W. Ina Highway; 4525 N. Oracle Highway; 7025 E. Tanque Verde Highway

: 2520 S. Harrison Highway; 3900 W. Ina Highway; 4525 N. Oracle Highway; 7025 E. Tanque Verde Highway Yuma: 1625 S. Fourth Ave.

Different shops closing places

A number of distinguished restaurant and retail chains have filed for chapter for the reason that pandemic, together with Purple Lobster and Mattress Tub & Past.

Different firms have introduced rounds of retailer closures, together with Walgreens and Hooters.