Big Itzik Grill, Encino

Writer

Lloyd Brown

Printed

December 20, 2010

Phrase depend

646

A couple of weeks in the past, my girlfriend and I had been invited to expertise an genuine Israeli meal. Since our host is Israeli, when he informed me it was the true deal, I actually had no motive to doubt him. In any case, he wished us to expertise what a real Israeli meal was like, and if this was the very best instance he knew of within the Los Angeles space, I used to be recreation. We weren’t disenchanted.

We met him at Huge Itzik Grill, which is positioned in a strip mall on Ventura Blvd, in Encino. I’ve to say, I’m starting to assume a number of the finest saved secrets and techniques within the culinary world appear to be positioned in strip malls. I used to shrink back from even contemplating a strip mall for a location, preferring a restaurant with a view, however it appears that evidently each time I eat at a restaurant in a strip mall I stroll away extraordinarily glad. Huge Itzik Grill was no exception.

To be sincere, I used to be unsure what to anticipate. Since I wanted an deal with for the place, I headed over to Google and skim some critiques. Naturally, the [presumably] school age youngsters that frequent Yelp had been complaining in regards to the worth. Since I’ve but to see a evaluate there that didn’t have somebody complain about value, I took it with a grain of salt. I learn what the menu consisted of to make certain there can be one thing Tanya would eat and determined that so long as they’d lamb we’d be positive.

As soon as seated, our host ordered what I believed was a salad for us to share. Effectively, in the event you noticed the images I linked to above you will note that the “salad” was about 20 completely different salads. The waitress simply saved popping out with increasingly meals. There was eggplant, cucumber, carrots, potatoes, eggs, hummus, falafel, and a pair completely different sorts of bread. Every of the salad dips got here in small bowls that had been instantly refilled upon request. The quantity of meals was nearly overwhelming.

Since we had been informed we needed to attempt some kabobs and skewered meats (not precisely the identical factor), we dove in. Scrumptious! I do know we had lamb and I’m fairly positive there was some rooster and beef concerned alongside the best way, however the meals simply saved on coming, so it might have required that I take notes to have the ability to listing every part we had.

As we had been visitors I didn’t see the examine, nevertheless, I learn {that a} meal like that runs between $20 and $25 per particular person. For the quantity of meals and the standard, I have no idea how anybody may complain. The new tip appears to be to eat up, allow them to refill your order, after which pack that to go. They don’t have an issue with that and can pack it properly for you. In reality, there have been so many leftovers that the following day we headed to the Arabic market down the road to select up some pita bread and we loved it for lunch the following day. It was simply pretty much as good then because the night time earlier than.

Will I am going once more? You may financial institution on it. One good factor about this restaurant is that when you’ve got a bunch of individuals and a few of them are vegetarian, you aren’t going to have an issue since the entire salads are all greens, even when they do style like they may have meats concerned. One was an eggplant dish that was a fake rooster liver (or that’s what I gathered). All I can say is that rooster livers by no means tasted that good once I was a child.

In case you are within the Encino space and wish to attempt some nice mid-Jap meals, Huge Itzik Grill will get two thumbs up from me.

Shalom.