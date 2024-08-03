Big Brother 26’s Lisa Thought She Had ‘Playful Rivalry’ With Tucker

Large Brother 26’s Lisa Weintraub left the home not figuring out how exhausting Tucker Des Lauriers was gunning for her.

When Lisa, 33, and Tucker, 30, discovered themselves on the block this week — Lisa as one in all Head of Family Chelsie Baham’s preliminary nominees and Tucker as a alternative nominee who volunteered to go on the block — Tucker instructed Lisa that they had a shared aim of profitable within the BB AI enviornment to make sure that the third nominee, Angela Murray, was despatched dwelling.

Lisa didn’t know that Tucker was campaigning for her to go away over Angela. He had an issue along with her from the second she interrupted him throughout the home introductions to disclose that she, similar to him, is knowledgeable chef. Over the course of Lisa’s time in the home, Tucker took problem along with her use of edible glitter and speculated that she isn’t really a chef as a result of he didn’t like her cooking strategies.

Lisa didn’t know the complete extent of Tucker’s emotions and solely instructed Us Weekly that she considered their bickering as “playful.”

“It was at all times, like, a playful rivalry banter that we had going,” Lisa shared on Friday, August 2, sooner or later after she was evicted from the Large Brother home. “As a chef, you at all times have this aggressive drive and also you need to be one of the best within the kitchen. It was all in good enjoyable. He nominated me as a have-not as a result of he thought that having a chef upstairs within the penthouse would have been an asset to the remainder of the have-nots.”

Whereas she might not have clocked Tucker’s frustration along with her, Lisa did catch on that not everybody was a fan of her edible glitter.

“Clearly folks within the Large Brother home didn’t love the edible glitter,” she stated. “Not for everybody, however to every their very own. In the event you don’t love glitter, it’s positive. Additional for me.”

Tucker isn’t the one houseguest who had sturdy emotions about Lisa. Angela, 50, referred to as her a “twit,” instructed her to “wipe that silly smirk off your face” and mocked her stroll.

“Title calling is rarely enjoyable,” Lisa instructed Us of Angela’s “twit” remark. “Receiving a derogatory remark about your character, who you might be, that’s unprovoked with malicious intent is rarely feeling. I’m solely human and enduring a variety of the bullying that I skilled [this] season, it was rather a lot to deal with.”

Lisa added that she doesn’t know why Angela had such an issue along with her.

“I used to be simply being my genuine self in there from begin to end even whereas I used to be taking part in a sport, and I used to be simply not her cup of tea,” she stated. “It had nothing to do along with her, and he or she simply didn’t vibe with it. However that’s OK, as a result of I vibe with me and different folks will vibe with me, too.”

Throughout Lisa’s closing plea to her fellow houseguests throughout Thursday’s eviction vote — the outcomes of which got here as a shock to her — she requested for Angela to be evicted as a consequence of her conduct in the home. Whereas there’s a faction of Large Brother followers who argue that drama and fights make the present higher, Lisa needs them to know that there’s a line.

“I feel there’s a method to stir the pot and I feel there’s a method to not stir the pot,” she stated. “Clearly, I prepare dinner issues up for a residing, however I even have boundaries with what I discover acceptable gameplay and what I don’t.”

As for whether or not Lisa and Angela will bury the hatchet exterior the sport, it doesn’t appear probably.

“[Her behavior] doesn’t align with me, and I want her one of the best of luck on her journey,” Angela stated.

Large Brother airs on CBS Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.