Biden’s doctor dismisses Parkinson’s disease speculation

Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote within the memo to White Home press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre that neurologist Dr. Kevin Cannard was amongst a variety of specialists who has examined Biden throughout his annual physicals. Biden, 81, has not seen a neurologist outdoors of his bodily, O’Connor mentioned.

O’Connor added that Cannard, the neurology marketing consultant to the White Home Medical Unit since 2012, has held common neurology clinics on the White Home for years for the 1000’s of active-duty army members assigned to White Home operations.

“Many army personnel expertise neurological points associated to their service, and Dr. Cannard often visits the WHMU as a part of this Basic Neurology apply,” O’Connor wrote.

O’Connor famous that Cannard’s evaluation of Biden throughout his bodily was made public in February.

“A particularly detailed neurologic examination was once more reassuring in that there have been no findings which might be in line with any cerebellar or different central neurological dysfunction, comparable to stroke, a number of sclerosis, Parkinson’s or ascending lateral sclerosis, nor are there any indicators of cervical myelopathy,” O’Connor wrote in Biden’s well being abstract then.

Parkinson’s illness is a degenerative mind situation that impacts the nervous system and the components of the physique managed by the nerves.

O’Connor’s memo got here hours after The New York Occasions reported on Cannard’s visits to the White Home and reporters pressed Jean-Pierre for particulars throughout Monday’s White Home briefing.

Jean-Pierre confused that Biden is just not being handled for Parkinson’s, however she declined to elaborate on Cannard’s presence on the White Home, citing privateness considerations. She wouldn’t verify the physician’s identify.

O’Connor wrote that “within the pursuits of accuracy,” he acquired permission from Biden and Cannard to share particulars in his memo.

“Seeing sufferers on the White Home is one thing that Dr. Cannard has been doing for a dozen years,” O’Connor wrote. “Dr. Cannard was chosen for this duty not as a result of he’s a motion dysfunction specialist, however as a result of he’s a extremely skilled and extremely regarded neurologist right here at Walter Reed [National Military Medical Center] and throughout the Navy Well being System, with a really large experience which makes him versatile to see quite a lot of sufferers and issues.”

The hypothesis about Biden’s well being comes lower than two weeks after his devastating debate efficiency, during which he appeared at instances to lose his prepare of thought. The displaying has prompted some calls from throughout the Democratic Get together for Biden to withdraw from the presidential race.

On Monday, Biden despatched a letter to Democratic lawmakers saying he’s “firmly dedicated to staying on this race” and calling for an “finish” to speak throughout the get together about the way forward for his candidacy.