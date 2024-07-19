Biden won’t drop out, campaign insists in new memo

U.S. President Joe Biden seems on on the a hundred and fifteenth NAACP Nationwide Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., July 16, 2024.

President Joe Biden’s marketing campaign insisted Friday that he’ll stay on the high of the Democratic ticket, stressing in a brand new memo that Biden nonetheless has the help of voters, whilst a rising variety of Democratic lawmakers name on him to drop out.

“Whereas voters constantly point out President Biden’s age when contacted, our goal voters — each reengagement and true swing voters — are nonetheless planning to vote for him, making it clear the talk has not damage help among the many voters who will determine this election,” says the memo, first reported by NBC Information.

“Joe Biden has made it greater than clear: he is on this race and he is in it to win it. Furthermore, he is the presumptive nominee, there isn’t any plan for an alternate nominee,” the memo stated.

9 Democrats within the Home of Representatives and one Democratic senator joined the ranks of these calling on Biden to drop his reelection bid on Friday, bringing the variety of congressional Democrats urging him to step apart to 32.

Martin Henrich of New Mexico grew to become the third Democratic senator to publicly say Biden ought to drop out, becoming a member of Sen. Peter Welch, D-VT, and Sen. Jon Tester, D-MT.

“In just a few quick weeks, Joe Biden would be the official nominee. It’s excessive previous time we cease preventing each other,” the Kanninen memo stated. “The one one that wins after we combat is Donald Trump.”

However Kanninen acknowledged that many polls present Biden trailing Trump, writing, “I cannot sugar coat the state of the race: we’ve our work lower out for us to win this November.”

Biden, who on Wednesday examined optimistic for Covid-19, is presently self-isolating in Rehoboth, Delaware.

Biden marketing campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon stated on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Friday that the president will probably be again on the marketing campaign path subsequent week.