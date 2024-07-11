Biden Team Claps Back at George Clooney After Scathing Op-Ed

Who had a “media feud between Joe Biden and George Clooney” on their July 2024 bingo card?

However that’s precisely what current occasions have given us.

President Biden’s staff reportedly clapped again on the iconic actor on Wednesday after Clooney’s scathing New York Occasions visitor essay that pushed for the president to step down from his reelection marketing campaign within the wake of great widespread considerations about his psychological health.

A Occasions congressional correspondent, Annie Karni, wrote on X that “Biden is combating again on Clooney” and cited “a supply conversant in occasion planning” as mocking the actor for his degree of participation at a June 15 fundraiser that Clooney referenced in his op-ed.

“The President stayed for over three hours, whereas Clooney took a photograph shortly and left,” the supply stated.

Occasions columnist Nicholas Kristof reacted to the assertion with incredulity on X: “Biden is admittedly making an attempt to assert that he’s extra vigorous than George Clooney? Actually? I’ve traveled with Clooney for days over tough roads in sub-Saharan Africa, and it’s simply unhappy to see Biden fake that he can outlast Clooney at something. I love Biden. So does Clooney. However a minimum of Clooney put his identify on his essay; that is nameless White Home backstabbing, and incompetent besides.”

The president’s marketing campaign has additionally identified that Biden attended the fundraiser having simply flown in from Italy, the place he had been attending the G7 summit.

The backwards and forwards follows the publication of Clooney’s essay, which has drawn reward for being a well-written and politely devastating case for Biden to step apart. Clooney, a longtime Biden supporter, says that Biden’s efficiency on the star-studded fundraiser was much like his worrisome look on the June 27 debate towards Donald Trump in Atlanta.

“I like Joe Biden,” Clooney wrote. “As a senator. As a vice chairman and as president. I contemplate him a buddy, and I consider in him. Imagine in his character. Imagine in his morals. Within the final 4 years, he’s gained most of the battles he’s confronted. However the one battle he can not win is the struggle towards time. None of us can. It’s devastating to say it, however the Joe Biden I used to be with three weeks in the past on the fund-raiser was not the Joe “large F-ing deal” Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the identical man all of us witnessed on the debate.”

Continued Clooney: “Our occasion leaders must cease telling us that 51 million individuals didn’t see what we simply noticed. We’re all so terrified by the prospect of a second Trump time period that we’ve opted to disregard each warning signal … We aren’t going to win in November with this president. On high of that, we gained’t win the Home, and we’re going to lose the Senate. This isn’t solely my opinion; that is the opinion of each senator and Congress member and governor who I’ve spoken with in personal. Each single one, no matter what she or he is saying publicly.”

Added Clooney, “[If Biden stepped aside] we might go into the Democratic conference subsequent month and determine it out. Would it not be messy? Sure. Democracy is messy. However wouldn’t it enliven our occasion and get up voters who, lengthy earlier than the June debate, had already checked out? It certain would.”

Earlier Wednesday, longtime Biden supporter Michael Douglas, informed The View that he felt Clooney’s essay was “a legitimate level.”

“I’m deeply, deeply involved,” Douglas stated. “Particularly, it’s troublesome as a result of the Democrats have a giant bench, they’ve bought quite a lot of heavy hitters, quite a lot of expertise.”