Biden, ‘stuck at home with COVID,’ dissects Trump’s RNC speech: ‘What the hell was he talking about?’

President Joe Biden late Friday dissected former President Donald Trump’s speech accepting the Republican nomination the evening earlier than with a prolonged 13-post thread on X, coupled with a fundraising plea, through which he calls out his rival for various issues he stated.

“I am caught at dwelling with COVID, so I had the distinct misfortune of watching Donald Trump’s speech to the RNC,” Biden began. “What the hell was he speaking about?”

“Let’s begin with this. Donald stated he ‘did an important job’ with COVID. Of us, this is similar man who instructed us to inject bleach whereas over 1,000,000 Individuals died,” Biden stated. (It is a recitation of the, at greatest deceptive, assault line Biden typically lobs at Trump.)

The president went after Trump as a result of “he bragged about getting together with dictators.”

President Joe Biden speaks on economics through the Vote To Dwell Prosperity Summit on the Faculty of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, NV, July 16, 2024. Kent Nishimura/AFP through Getty Photographs

“That is as a result of Trump needs to be a dictator,” Biden stated. “He stated so himself.”

Biden additionally hit the previous president on the economic system and immigration, ribbing him over Undertaking 2025 thrice.

“He bragged about giving ‘the largest tax cuts ever’ to his billionaire buddies. However the deal is that his Undertaking 2025 agenda would elevate taxes on the center class,” Biden posted.

“He stated he’ll finish inflation, however even the Wall Road Journal revealed an article agreeing: Trump’s Undertaking 2025 would trigger much more inflation,” Biden stated. “My financial plan is reducing prices and inflation.”

Biden later posted, “He stated he needs to throw immigrants into mass detention camps as a part of his Undertaking 2025 agenda. It is despicable. Undertaking 2025 is excessive and harmful. And it isn’t who we’re as a nation.”

Former President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is joined by Former First Woman Melania Trump after accepting his social gathering’s nomination on the final day of the 2024 Republican Nationwide Conference in Milwaukee, July 18, 2024. Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP through Getty Photographs

As well as, Biden slammed his rival over electrical automobiles, criticizing United Auto Employees, for speaking about Hannibal Lecter, saying, “Donald, Hannibal Lecter will not be actual” and for his 92-minute-long speech.

“Truthfully, I assumed the worst lie he instructed all evening was when he stated ‘in conclusion’ after which saved going,” Biden quipped. “I’ve heard sufficient.”

“And should you’re with me, pitch in to our marketing campaign,” he concluded.

Biden stated earlier Friday he was wanting ahead to getting again on the path and campaigning towards Trump.