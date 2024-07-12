Biden stands firm on critical night

Watch the US president combine up world leaders’ names twice – and make the case for why he can beat Trump

Joe Biden took to the stage at his Thursday night time information convention with every part on the road – his presidency, his re-election hopes, his political life.

If these had been the stakes, he barely acknowledged them on the hour-long session to mark the tip of a Nato summit, having earlier launched Ukraine’s President Zelensky as “President Putin” at a separate occasion.

The information convention was his first unscripted look after a disastrous debate together with his rival Donald Trump, resulting in calls from a number of Democratic politicians and donors for him to drop out of the race for president.

Mr Biden, 81, has confronted steady questions over his age and talent to serve one other time period, which intensified after the talk.

However on the extremely anticipated information convention, he dismissed the issues about his marketing campaign that had been posed repeatedly by a room stuffed with reporters, and promised that he was combating not for his legacy, however to complete the job he began when he took workplace in 2021.

“If I decelerate and might’t get the job executed, that’s an indication I shouldn’t be doing it,” he mentioned. “However there’s no indication of that but.”

Relying on perspective, it was both an indication of dogged dedication or of a person in denial about how dire his scenario has grow to be.

Minutes after the information convention completed, a number of extra Democratic members of Congress publicly known as on Mr Biden to step down, becoming a member of a minimum of a dozen different lawmakers within the president’s personal celebration who’ve executed so.

The query for Joe Biden’s marketing campaign is whether or not the floodgates will now open, or if the tide will maintain.

The scenario won’t be helped by two excruciating gaffes that can be remembered by anybody who watched.

In his very first reply, he known as his personal Vice-President Kamala Harris “Vice-President Trump” – a painful faceplant in entrance of a nationwide tv viewers.

That got here simply an hour after one other headline-grabbing mistake at a Nato occasion, when Mr Biden launched Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “President Putin”, prompting loud gasps within the viewers.