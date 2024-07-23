Biden Sets Oval Office Address After Ending 2024 Reelection Bid

President Joe Biden has set an Oval Workplace deal with for Wednesday evening after saying he was ending his reelection bid.

The president posted the information on the official POTUS X account Tuesday morning.

“Tomorrow night at 8 PM ET, I’ll deal with the nation from the Oval Workplace on what lies forward, and the way I’ll end the job for the American individuals,” Biden wrote.

On Sunday, Biden took to his private X account to abruptly reveal, by way of a PDF letter, that he could be ending his 2024 marketing campaign for president amid more and more loud cries for him to drop out of the race from high-profile Democrats and well-known donors. The calls got here after a disastrous debate efficiency towards his GOP opponent Donald Trump in late June renewed issues about Biden’s superior age and skill to defeat Trump.

The way in which Biden introduced his withdrawal caught information networks off guard, with many anticipating a leak adopted by a speech.

In his letter saying he was ending his marketing campaign, Biden had mentioned he would converse to the nation about his choice in additional element later this week.

Although Biden dropped out of the 2024 race, he’ll proceed to serve out the remainder of his time period as president, saying in his Sunday announcement that he’ll “focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the rest of my time period.”

Shortly after ending his personal reelection bid, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the 2024 Democratic nominee. Harris has since acquired a flood of endorsements and seems, in keeping with The Related Press, to have secured sufficient delegate help to obtain the Democratic nomination.

Biden has been isolating at his seashore home in Delaware as he recovered from a bout with COVID-19.