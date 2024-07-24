Biden Health Update; RFK Jr. Floated White House Job; Nurses Opt to Strike

Word that some hyperlinks could require registration or subscription.

President Joe Biden accomplished his tenth dose of nirmatrelvir-ritonavir (Paxlovid) Monday morning and his COVID signs have virtually utterly resolved, his doctor reported.

Vice President Kamala Harris could reinvigorate the trouble to border the election round abortion rights. (Washington Put up)

Veterans Affairs division officers stated they may examine how eradicating race from lung perform assessments could have an effect on incapacity advantages for veterans, noting they count on a a lot smaller impression than predicted in a examine printed earlier this 12 months. (STAT)

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. floated a job in a Trump White Home overseeing a portfolio of well being and medical points as he thought-about endorsing the previous president. (Washington Put up)

Regardless of authorized boundaries, California lawmakers are pursuing laws aimed toward defending youngsters from the potential risks of social media. (KFF Well being Information)

In San Diego, nurses at Rady Youngsters’s Hospital rejected a last-minute contract supply to up their pay by 25% over three years, and opted to strike as an alternative. (San Diego Union-Tribune)

The American School of Physicians issued a place paper outlining a regulatory framework for hashish. (Annals of Inner Drugs)

In Massachusetts, a girl was sentenced to three years of probation for calling in a hoax bomb menace at Boston Youngsters’s Hospital because the hospital was dealing with harassment over its surgical program for transgender youths. (AP)

At the very least six folks have been killed when a gunman entered a Croatian care dwelling and started taking pictures, in line with the nation’s public broadcaster. (CNN)

Haleon settled a client lawsuit that alleged its “non-drowsy” Robitussin cough and flu medication prompted drowsiness, agreeing to pay $4.5 million and take away the declare from packaging and advertising and marketing. (Reuters)

In the meantime, a discontinued bronchial asthma medicine has left some sufferers scrambling, together with to the emergency division. (NPR)

The FDA accredited eculizumab-aagh (Epysqli) as a biosimilar to eculizumab (Soliris) to deal with sufferers with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome, Samsung Bioepis stated.

Abdul ‘Duke’ Fakir, the final surviving member of the 4 Tops, died at age 88 from coronary heart failure. (New York Occasions)

